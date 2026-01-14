The 63-year-old permanent resident was charged under Section 108 of the Road Transport Act. PHOTOS: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK, HARITH MUSTAFFA

Singapore PR fined RM9,000 in Kulai for displaying false plate after RON95 petrol incident goes viral

Harith Mustaffa

The Straits Times

Jan 14, 2026

A Singapore permanent resident was fined RM9,000 (S$2,850) in the Magistrate's Court in Kulai, Johor on Jan 14 after he was filmed pumping subsidised RON95 petrol into a car with a partially covered registration plate.

Malaysian Long Sa Kow, 63, was charged with displaying a vehicle registration plate that does not belong to his vehicle, under Section 108(3)(e) of the Road Transport Act.

The accused pleaded guilty before Magistrate R Salini, but argued that he did not alter his plate. He was represented by lawyer Sharmaine Fairuz Mohd Zulkifly.

Section 108 of the Act covers "false statements", including furnishing false registration or licensing of a motor vehicle.

Deputy Public Prosecutor S.Thiviya told the court that at the time of the offence, the number plate displayed on Long's vehicle was "wrong" and did not belong to the car he was using.

His car, which is Singapore-registered, bears the registration plate SLJ8967M.

Long pleaded guilty after the charge was read to him, but sought clarification on the facts of the case, as he did not agree that he had "changed the number plate" of his car.

The court was told to stand down momentarily. When the session resumed, the prosecution explained that police investigations revealed that Long had "concealed" his plate to display "LJ8967" in order to pump the subsidised petrol.

Long agreed to this statement.

The offence carries a fine of between RM5,000 and RM20,000 or a prison term of one to five years, or both.

Long's lawyer appealed for a lower punishment for her client, noting that it was his first offence, and that he has three children – two of whom are still studying – while his wife is a homemaker.

Long is also retired and does not earn a fixed income.

DPP Thiviya urged the court to impose a sentence that serves both as a lesson and a message to the public not to abuse the rights and privileges accorded to Malaysian citizens.

"This should serve as a lesson to all, and a reminder not to tamper with their car registration number as they please for personal gain," she said.

The accused paid the fine after sentencing.

The case stems from an incident earlier this month that went viral on social media. A video showed the man pumping petrol into a silver Volkswagen sedan.

The car bore a registration plate with the first and last letters believed to have been covered by black tape.

In September 2025, the Malaysian government announced a scheme called BUDI95, which allows Malaysians to buy RON95 fuel at a subsidised rate of RM1.99 per litre.

But this subsidy is only limited to Malaysian citizens with valid MyKad identity cards and Malaysia-registered vehicles, with a monthly cap of 300 litres.

In comparison, non-citizens pay RM2.60 for RON95 fuel, while those with foreign-registered vehicles can buy only premium RON97 petrol, priced at RM3.11 per litre on Jan 14.

Kulai Assistant Commissioner Tan Seng Lee said district police received a report regarding a viral video shared on social media on Jan 4.

It showed a Volkswagen Jetta with a LJ8967 registration plate being refuelled with RON95 petrol at a pump station in Kulai. The district is located some 30km away from Johor Bahru.

On Jan 5, Kulai police said the man and his 67-year-old wife turned up at their headquarters for investigations.

