The chicken was filmed pecking at a woman’s feet twice.

Silkie chicken charges at passer-by in Ubi, pecks at feet twice: ‘Why did he have malice in his eyes’

A passer-by was startled when a silkie chicken unexpectedly charged towards her and pecked at her feet, prompting screams and laughter from her.

Gabrielle, a 23-year-old marketing assistant, told Stomp that the incident happened on May 28 while she was on her way to work in Ubi.

While passing by a building on her way to her office, Gabrielle noticed four chickens pecking at the ground, prompting her to pull out her phone to film the scene.

Footage of the incident was posted on her TikTok account a day later, showing a black silkie chicken ambling towards her.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

The animal then charges toward her feet and pecks at them twice, causing Gabrielle to let out a scream.

“Why did he genuinely have malice in his eyes,” she wrote in the on-screen caption, zooming in on the chicken’s black-and-brown cape.

Chicken was ‘coming for round two’: Passer-by

“I was damn shocked to be honest cause I thought it was friendly,” she told Stomp, recounting that she was “caught off guard” by the bird’s apparent aggression.

“I stopped filming cause I realised it was coming for ROUND TWO,” she added.

Gabrielle said she later told her supervisor about the incident, who mentioned that other employees had also been chased by the chickens.

The post quickly went viral, garnering more than 190,000 views and drawing amused reactions from netizens.

“He was charging like a bull not running for a snuggle,” one netizen commented, while another dubbed it “the chicken of anger and doom”.

Several netizens reported similar encounters with the chicken, saying that they were “chased” by the “self-proclaimed security guard of that entrance”.

According to poultry care website The Featherbrain, silkie chickens are generally a gentle breed, but roosters may be aggressive when protecting their hens.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.