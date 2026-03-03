Staff on a Singapore Airlines flight gifted a traveller S$200 after she fell sick while travelling to Vietnam to attend her brother's funeral. PHOTOS: BT FILE PHOTO, MAI CHAU/FACEBOOK

SIA crew gift S$200 to passenger who fell sick while travelling to brother's funeral in Vietnam

Aircrew on a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight gifted a woman S$200 to see a doctor after she fell sick on her flight home to attend her younger brother's funeral.

In a now-viral post, Facebook user Mai Chau described her experience of falling ill on her SIA flight from Singapore to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Felt nauseous and collapsed when she got up

Recounting the incident, Ms Mai recalled feeling nauseous and out of breath about an hour into the flight. She became unsteady when she stood and fell into the arms of an attendant as she attempted to walk to the back of the plane.

"Immediately, they supported me and rushed to bring oxygen so I could breathe. At the same time, as I struggled with both breathlessness and nausea, they quickly provided an airsickness bag and reassured me with calm, steady voices," Ms Mai said.

After being examined by a doctor on the flight, Ms Mai was transferred to a seat in business class so she could lie down and recuperate. Members of the flight crew continued checking in on her well-being throughout the flight.

Airline crew gifted S$200 for passenger to see doctor

Before the plane landed, a flight attendant handed Ms Mai an envelope containing S$200 in cash so she could see a doctor and recover in time for her connecting flight home.

"I was overwhelmed. I broke down in tears, unable to find words to express what I felt. She and the entire crew encouraged me to stay strong during this devastating time," Ms Mai wrote.

Ending her post, Ms Mai expressed her gratitude to the doctor and aircrew, who made "a life-changing difference" on the flight.

The post has garnered over 9,300 likes and 1,100 comments, with many users praising the kind act of the flight attendants and showing concern for Ms Mai's predicament.

In response to Stomp's queries, an SIA spokesperson said they were aware of the incident and extended their deepest condolences to the customer.

Stomp has reached out to Mai Chau for comment.

