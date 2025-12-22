Sheng Siong staff lunch draws attention to how employees are treated: 'They really do take care'

A photo of a lunch spread prepared for Sheng Siong employees has drawn plenty of attention online, with many discussing how the supermarket chain treats its staff.

The image was shared on Reddit on Dec 21 by user @Existing-Trash2128, who captioned the post: "Sheng Siong really takes care of their employees."

The Redditor said they noticed the spread — likely prepared for the Christmas period — while grocery shopping at one of the outlets, adding: "Really quite heartwarming to see. Wish most local companies would do the same."

The post has since garnered more than 2,100 upvotes and 149 comments. Many praised the supermarket chain for the treatment of their employees, their quality of service and even the boss.

Several former employees also spoke fondly of their time there.

'They really do take care of employees'

One said: "They really do take care of their employees, and it starts from the highest level."

The uer shared how they "will never forget 15 years ago after O levels", when they were working part-time at an outlet in Elias Mall on the eve of Chinese New Year when Sheng Siong chairman Lim Hock Eng personally visited the store to hand out ang bao and well wishes.

"He could easily be at home preparing for his reunion dinner. That forever left an impression on me."

Another recalled working as a part-time cashier while studying. "Can confirm. The work itself was tiring (the other students all left within a week or so) but all lunches were provided, and the older aunties always gave me some of their lunches so I could eat more."

Several netizens lauded the management for the way they treated employees.

"SS has compassionate leadership," one wrote.

Others said it is this culture that leads to their high level of service. "Sheng Siong boss treats their employees well, pays them well, in turn treats customers well," said a netizen.

"Sheng Siong is honestly a prime example of — if you take care of your employees, they'll take care of your company back," another said.

Some users also shared anecdotes of their experience as customers, describing instances where staff went beyond their duties to help shoppers.

One recounted how Sheng Siong employees assisted their father after he fell at an outlet.

"The SS staff not only helped my dad up and brought him home, they later showed up with a huge grocery bag filled with biscuits and fruits and all sorts of things," they said.

Another described witnessing the boss' humble interaction with staff: "He explained nicely and patiently about product placement (for the convenience of shoppers/elderly). I was mainly impressed with his tone and attitude; he is the CEO of a big listed company, but he doesn't have airs."

Not all the comments were positive, though. One Redditor asked the original poster: "How (much) did they pay you?"

Another downplayed the gesture: "It's the least they can do for the festive season. This is just peanuts for the billionaire owner."

Another, probably alluding to employee welfare and working there in their twilight years, said in jest: "My 'retirement' plan confirmed."

