Sheng Siong awards long-serving staff members gold coins

Anjali Raguraman

The Straits Times

Dec 26, 2025

In recognition of their loyalty, local supermarket chain Sheng Siong has awarded its long-serving employees gold coins.

Sheng Siong has more than 80 stores islandwide, with the majority of its outlets in the heartland.

The Straits Times understands that employees with five years of service were given 20g of gold, while those with 10 years of service received 30g. Staff members with 15 years of service were given 40g, and those with 20 years of service received 100g.

At current prices, a 100g gold bar is expected to be worth US$14,400 (S$18,500). Gold has proven to be an increasingly more valuable commodity and is set to continue on this trajectory in 2026.

Images shared on social media platform Xiaohongshu on Dec 20 and 21 showed Sheng Siong staff receiving certificates of appreciation, along with engraved gold coins.

The supermarket chain did not disclose how many coins were awarded, or what their monetary value was, when approached by ST.

A Sheng Siong annual report showed that 444 staff members received long service awards in 2024, with a record-breaking 92 employees recognised for 20 years of service.

The chain, led by chief executive Lim Hock Chee and chairman Lim Hock Eng, is no stranger to being a generous employer.

In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021 – a time when Sheng Siong saw higher demand for its offerings – staff members were awarded up to 16 months' bonus following strong earnings by the company.

The chain has had a profitable 2025 so far, with its net profit rising 11.9 per cent to $43.7 million in the third quarter, which ended on Sept 30.

