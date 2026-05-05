A “rare technical glitch” resulted in an incorrect title being played at Shaw Theatres Lot One in Choa Chu Kang during a 10am screening on May 1. PHOTO: SHAW THEATRES

Shaw Theatres refunds moviegoers, gives movie passes after wrong film plays in CCK cinema

Wong Man Shun

The Straits Times

May 4, 2026

More than 10 moviegoers were given refunds and movie passes after the wrong film played in a Shaw Theatres cinema.

A “rare technical glitch” resulted in an incorrect title being played at Shaw Theatres Lot One in Choa Chu Kang during a 10am screening on May 1, said Shaw Theatres in response to queries from The Straits Times.

It added that the affected patrons were refunded and given an additional complimentary movie pass for every ticket purchased.

“The technical glitch has been fixed,” said Shaw Theatres.

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A man identified only as Mr Chen said in an interview with Shin Min Daily News that he had bought a ticket for a 10am screening of the Hong Kong crime thriller, Cold War 1994.

The 35-year-old said that advertisements were shown for the first 10 minutes before the animated adventure comedy film, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, began screening.

The moviegoers in the cinema hall thought it was just an extended advertisement, but soon realised that something was wrong, the Chinese-language daily reported Mr Chen as saying.

He added that someone left the hall to inform the staff. Afterwards, the moviegoers were asked to wait while staff members tried to screen Cold War 1994.

“Around 10.45am, the staff informed us that the scheduled film could not be shown. Shaw Theatres arranged for a full refund and provided a movie voucher so that affected viewers could watch another screening for free,” Mr Chen said, adding that the compensations were given at 11.15am.

He said more than 10 viewers were affected, with some complaining that they felt their time had been wasted.

“I don’t think it was necessary to get angry. Shaw Theatres responded politely and offered compensation,” said Mr Chen.

Shaw Theatres did not elaborate on why the issue could not be rectified immediately.

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