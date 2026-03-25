A 58-year-old man and 37-year-old woman have been arrested for committing an obscene act at a Penang cemetery. PHOTOS: CHINA PRESS

Sex in M’sian cemetery: Man, 58, and woman, 37, arrested in Penang, reportedly not married

The couple caught having sex at a cemetery in Malaysia were arrested in Penang on March 23.

According to Malaysian newspaper Sinar Harian, Abdul Rozak Muhammad, the district police chief of the Northeast District in George Town, said the incident occurred on March 22 at Batu Gantung cemetery.

A viral 38-second clip shows a naked man and a woman, who appears half-naked, being chided by the person behind the camera for disrespecting the deceased. The pair were allegedly engaging in a lewd act among the tombstones.

The woman is later seen sitting on a tombstone as the man hurriedly puts on his pants.

The video has circulated widely on social media and Malaysian news outlets, with netizens slamming the pair’s inconsiderate behaviour.

The police received a report on March 23 regarding the video, and apprehended the 37-year-old woman and 58-year-old man separately later that day.

Both were locals and admitted to being involved in the incident, Assistant Commissioner Rozak said. According to Bernama, they have been remanded for three days to assist with investigations.

The pair are being investigated for:

Insulting modesty

Committing obscene acts in public space

Violating Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which criminalises the improper use of communication networks to transmit offensive, false, or menacing content.

Penang police chief Azizee Ismail told news outlet New Straits Times that initial checks have found that the pair are not married.

Assistant Commissioner Rozak also reminded the public not to engage in immoral acts or spread obscene content that may offend others.

Not couple’s first time performing indecent act

Dato Cheah Cheng Ean, president of United Hokkien Cemeteries of Penang, told Malaysian news outlet China Press that the incident took place on March 22.

According to Mr Cheah, this was not the first time the pair had allegedly engaged in such acts at that cemetery, which is under the organisation’s purview.

“We do not know the identities of the man and woman... Other details are still under police investigation,” he said.

The cemetery is understood to be in a relatively secluded location at the end of a dead-end road, surrounded by dense vegetation and hills.

Even motorists passing along the main road would find it difficult to see what is happening inside, which may make it a spot for illicit or inappropriate activities.

However, the site remains active, housing a crematorium, columbarium and funeral home visited by the public daily.

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