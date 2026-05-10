Serangoon residents claim old woman on 12th floor behind 8-year pigeon problems

The clip showed at least 15 pigeons gathered outside one unit, and plenty of bird droppings on the ground floor.

A Serangoon resident has shed light on the pigeon problems that have been plaguing his estate for the past eight years, claiming that an elderly woman is behind their woes.

Instagram user @chingkaichingkai posted a reel on May 9 alleging that residents in an “entire column of units” at Block 302 Serangoon Avenue 2 were unable to hang their laundry or open their windows.

The reason? An elderly woman living on the top floor who is “attracting pigeons” with her feeding, causing them to gather in huge flocks and leave their droppings in the vicinity.

“No authorities seem to be able to arrest the issue despite constant reportings,” the on-screen text reads.

According to footage captured by @chingkaichingkai, the ground floor of the block is heavily stained with what resembles bird droppings. There are also at least 15 pigeons gathered outside a window with black grilles.

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Ching Kai, the original poster of the video, told Stomp on May 10 that he is a resident of Block 302. When asked how he felt about the problem, he said, “I just think it is unfortunate that one person’s doing is grossly affecting the lives of the entire column of fellow dwellers.”

He clarified that he wasn’t sure if any other residents have engaged the woman directly on the matter, stating that the old woman appears to avoid other residents.

Ching Kai himself has reported the issue via the OneService app at least twice. “The first time (the authorities) said they are monitoring with surveillance camera, which indeed had a camera erected across from the block of maisonette units.”

The situation improved, but only for a brief period of time.

“As of this weekend, I noticed the camera has been dismantled,” he noted.

He added that he was not sure which agency handled his feedback, but felt it was “not just a town council matter”.

“In the words of my neighbours, the pigeons are back again,” bemoaned the resident.

‘Put her on a lower floor’ and other suggestions

The reel has amassed 92,700 views, 764 likes and 93 comments on Instagram.

Commenters roundly criticised the alleged pigeon feeder. More than one commenter suggested that the woman should be made to move to a lower floor.

“Can take her flat (and) give her level 2 unit instead? Cannot imagine such neighbours living at top floor (and I) can’t hang my laundry out at all…” wrote one commenter.

Another warned, “Sooner or later, the feeder is going to contract some sort of deadly virus.”

A handful of Instagram users shared ideas on how to manage the problem, including chasing away the birds with air gun pellets and other unconventional methods.

“Use green laser pointer to chase the birds away... and find a away to reflect sunlight to that kitchen window,” suggested one user.

“Pee into large ziplock. Freeze while flat. Slide piss disc under door in the dead of night,” wrote one commenter.

Ultimately, Ching Kai said that he preferred to defer to the authorities for action instead of taking matters into his own hands.

On May 7, authorities announced stiffer penalties for those who repeatedly feed wildlife illegally, including a jail term of up to 12 months. First-time offenders will also face higher fines, as the maximum fine doubles from $5,000 to $10,000.

Stomp has reached out to Marine Parade-Braddell Heights Town Council for comment.

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