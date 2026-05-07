As a precautionary measure, water activities, such as swimming and kayaking, are not allowed at Siloso, Palawan and Tanjong beaches until further notice. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM SG FULL MIKA/X

Search under way for crocodile spotted in waters off Sentosa Cove, water activities suspended

Daniel Lai

The Straits Times

May 6, 2026

A search is under way for a crocodile spotted in the waters off Sentosa Cove on the evening of May 6.

As a precautionary measure, water activities, such as swimming and kayaking, are not allowed at Siloso, Palawan and Tanjong beaches until further notice, said Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) in a Facebook post that evening.

Beaches in Sentosa remain open, and patrols and monitoring have been stepped up across the island’s beachfront areas, said SDC.

Members of the public are advised to adhere strictly to safety signage and instructions on the ground, SDC added.

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The search is being conducted by the National Parks Board (NParks) and SDC.

They urge anyone who encounters a crocodile to stay calm and back away slowly.

People should not approach, provoke or feed the reptile, and can contact the NParks Animal Response Centre on 1800-476-1600 to report any sightings or encounters, said the post.

This is at least the second sighting in 2026 of a crocodile in the waters off Sentosa Cove. On Jan 31, one was spotted there, prompting the suspension of water activities at three beaches on Sentosa.

A more recent sighting occurred in the Keppel Bay area on April 29. NParks advised the public to be careful near the water’s edge after a crocodile was spotted there that day.

NParks group director of wildlife management How Choon Beng told The Straits Times that it was monitoring the situation and had put up warning signs in the area.

He said the animal spotted near the Keppel Bay area was likely to be an estuarine crocodile, a species known to inhabit both the Strait of Johor and the Singapore Strait.

Earlier in April, visitors to Pulau Ubin were urged by NParks to be cautious after large crocodiles were spotted in the area.

In another occurrence – between the late afternoon and evening of Feb 3 – a crocodile was spotted in waters off the Republic’s eastern coast.

ST has contacted NParks for more information on the latest sighting.

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