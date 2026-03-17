Passengers on a Scoot flight from Davao City, Philippines, to Changi Airport on March 16 were informed that their baggage was not loaded onto the plane an hour... PHOTOS: ST FILE PHOTO, SERENA CHANDRA/FACEBOOK

Scoot passengers discover baggage not on flight after arriving in S'pore, airline apologises

Scoot has apologised after passengers on a flight from Davao City, Philippines, to Singapore discovered upon arrival that their luggage had not been loaded onto the plane.

The issue was raised by Facebook user Serena Chandra, who claims to be a passenger on the flight.

According to flight tracking website FlightAware, Scoot flight TR359 departed Francisco Bangoy International Airport at 9.32pm Singapore time on March 15 — 57 minutes after it was supposed to depart.

The flight landed at Changi Airport Terminal 1 about three hours later, at 12.47am on March 16, an hour and 17 minutes behind schedule.

According to Ms Chandra's post, passengers waited at the baggage collection point for an hour before they were told that their luggage was not loaded onto the plane.

Ms Chandra claimed that all passengers were subsequently required to file lost-and-found reports. She added that they were neither given pre-filled forms to expedite the process nor offered refreshments while queueing

Photos posted by Ms Chandra show a line of passengers with only their carry-on baggage, apparently queueing to file reports.

Airline apologises

In response to Stomp's queries, a Scoot spokesperson said that baggage from the flight was "reaccommodated onto the next available flight" due to "operational considerations".

The airline apologised for the inconvenience caused, adding that they have reached out to affected passengers. Their baggage was also delivered to their place of residence or hotel accommodation on March 16.

On Feb 9, a Scoot flight from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore was cancelled over a technical fault. Separately, passengers on a Scoot flight to Chiang Mai had to wait two hours before takeoff due to the Singapore Airshow on Feb 1.

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