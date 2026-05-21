Muhammad Imran Norzehan, 28, was driving an “SCDF pump ladder” when he allegedly failed to keep proper control of it by dozing off.

SCDF officer allegedly dozed off while driving fire engine, injuring 3 men in accident

Shaffiq Alkhatib

The Straits Times

May 20, 2026

A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officer allegedly dozed off at the wheel of a fire engine in January 2025 and got into an accident that left three passengers injured.

On May 20, Muhammad Imran Norzehan, 28, was charged with offences including causing grievous hurt to the men while driving dangerously.

Court documents did not disclose details about the trio’s injuries or whether they were also SCDF officers.

Court documents stated that Imran was driving a vehicle called an “SCDF pump ladder” along Sungei Kadut Street 1 shortly before 1.50pm on Jan 23, 2025, when he allegedly failed to keep proper control of it by dozing off.

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It veered to the right and struck a parked lorry that surged backwards before hitting a parked prime mover.

Imran is expected to plead guilty on June 29.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, SCDF said Imran, who is a sergeant, has been removed from frontline duties and placed in an administrative post.

Its spokesperson added: “(We take) the safety of our personnel and members of the public seriously. We expect all our officers to exercise due care and adhere to high standards of professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

“SCDF is unable to comment further as court proceedings are ongoing.”

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