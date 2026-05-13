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SCDF frees 3 trapped in multi-vehicle accident on AYE, 17 taken to hospital

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Laura Chia
The Straits Times
May 12, 2026

A total of 17 people were taken conscious to hospital after an accident involving four heavy vehicles on May 11, and rescuers extricated three people trapped in the vehicles.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the accident on the AYE towards Tuas before the Corporation Road exit at around 9.25pm on May 11. The police separately said it involved a trailer and three lorries.

SCDF found three people trapped and freed them using hydraulic rescue equipment.

Six people were taken to National University Hospital, and another 11 were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

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A video posted on Facebook shows several vehicles, including ambulances and a fire engine, parked in the two left-most lanes of the expressway, which are cordoned off.

SCDF personnel are seen attending to those affected, while police officers direct traffic.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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