Scammers posing as ministers, royalty and celebrities target victims online, warn police

Police said scammers have been approaching victims through social media platforms as well as messaging apps.

Scammers posing as ministers, royalty and celebrities are targeting victims online, the police warned in an advisory issued on May 6.

The police said scammers have been approaching victims through social media platforms and messaging apps such as WhatsApp and Telegram.

Victims are allegedly persuaded to transfer money for investments or under other pretexts, such as joining a royal family or receiving gifts.

In some cases, scammers pretending to be senior government officials told victims to attend virtual meetings involving the President, ministers and other officials.

Victims were then asked to provide their email addresses to receive a “Non-Disclosure Agreement” for the meeting and were instructed to submit endorsed copies along with their identification card details.

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Police said victims only realised they had been scammed after being asked to make additional fund transfers or after checking with the impersonated parties.

The police remind the public never to transfer money or provide identification details to people whose identities have not been verified.

They also stressed that Singapore government officials will never ask members of the public over calls or emails to:

Transfer money

Reveal bank login details

Install apps from unofficial app stores

Transfer calls to the police or other government agencies

Members of the public are encouraged to use the ScamShield app, enable banking security features and verify suspicious messages or phone numbers through official sources.

Anyone in doubt can call the 24-hour ScamShield Helpline at 1799.

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