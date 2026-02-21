TikToker @jiaojie123, a 34-year-old native of Sichuan, has been driving public buses in Singapore for eight years. PHOTO: JIAOJIE123/TIKTOK

SBS Transit bus driver from China spreads festive cheer with videos about work over CNY

A Chinese national working as a bus driver in Singapore has spread festive cheer on TikTok through two heartwarming videos about her work over the Chinese New Year (CNY) period.

TikToker @jiaojie123, a 34-year-old native of Sichuan Province, China, has been driving public buses in Singapore for eight years.

In her first video posted on Feb 18, she says cheerfully that she has been working from 9am to 7pm on the second day of the CNY, earning more than 1,000 yuan (about S$183).

"I'm still very happy. Although I have to work, I get overtime pay. The purpose of working in Singapore is to make money, right?" she says candidly in Mandarin.

"I met a few kind Singaporeans who gave me four hongbaos," she says, adding that Singaporeans do not discriminate against Chinese nationals.

"Singaporeans are very friendly to Chinese nationals," she says.

"Whether you come to Singapore to travel or to work, the people here are very kind. Singapore is a safe country," she adds.

The seats in the backdrop resembled those on SBS Transit buses.

Received hongbao from wheelchair user she assisted

In her second video , posted on Feb 20, she says she helped a female wheelchair user board the bus.

"This is what we do. We need to be serious in our service," she says, adding that the passenger gave her a hongbao for her endeavours. "She said she loved me warmly," she adds.

Jiaojie123 also says that in her eight years as a bus driver, she has had no accidents and no complaints, only compliments. She shared her secret:

When you drive a bus, you drive with a good mentality – treat every passenger as your family, and you will definitely do a good job and be happy.

Her posts have garnered more than 73,000 views, 2,600 reactions, and 246 comments combined.

Stomp has reached out to Jiaojie123 for comment.

Netizens match bus driver's positive vibes

Netizens left well-wishes in the comments section, matching Jiaojie123's positive energy.

"Thank you for your contributions to Singapore. Wishing you a Happy New Year and all the best! Please drive safely, and may you return home safely every day," commented a TikTok user in Chinese.

"Little sister, wishing you a Happy New Year, all the best, peace and safety, may all your wishes come true, may you rise to higher positions, and may you achieve instant success!" said another.

"Keep it up, sister!" yet another said. "Today is the third day of the Lunar New Year, and I'm very grateful for your service to Singaporeans during this festive season. Your spirit is commendable."

