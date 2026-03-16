A woman was taken to the hospital following a dispute over a shop's blocked signboard at People's Park Complex. PHOTOS: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS, SHIN MIN INTERVIEWEE

Row over blocked signboard at People's Park Complex ends with woman in hospital

A woman was taken to hospital following a dispute between two neighbouring shops over a blocked signboard at People's Park Complex.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the dispute began on March 11 after one shop complained that a neighbouring shop's price display board was obstructing its promotional signboard.

The female owner of a Chinese medicine clinic was accused of repeatedly kicking away the board and hurling insults. She also reportedly called the police, claiming the neighbouring shop's lights were shining into her eyes and causing discomfort.

Situation ongoing for three years

A Shin Min reader who visited People's Park Complex for a massage that day said he saw police officers at the scene and a woman on a stretcher being attended to by paramedics.

According to the reader, the woman is the owner of a Chinese medicine clinic who had been upset that a price display board from a neighbouring foot reflexology shop was blocking her clinic's promotional signboard.

The 72-year-old owner of the foot reflexology shop, who wished to be known only as Ms Huang, said the situation had been ongoing for about three years but had never escalated into a major conflict before as she usually chose to tolerate it.

However, she said the woman caused a commotion several times that day. One of Ms Huang's employees eventually stepped in, and the dispute escalated to the point that the police were called.

When Shin Min visited the scene, the reflexology shop had placed a price display board approximately two metres tall outside its unit. The board was positioned within its storefront but angled slightly towards the corridor, close to the neighbouring clinic.

Less than a metre away stood a shorter promotional board put up by the Chinese medicine clinic advertising special deals for the day, such as one-hour foot massages for $20.

Woman kicks signboard, hurls insults

"My price board has been there for more than three years," said Ms Huang, adding that the woman had often moved her board, claiming it blocked hers.

"That day, she also complained that my shop's lights were too bright and shining into her eyes, so I dimmed them," she said.

"But suddenly, she got upset and kicked my price board into my shop. We put it back up, but she kicked it again. This went on for several minutes."

Ms Huang said the woman not only kicked the board but also hurled insults. One of Ms Huang's male employees, unhappy with the situation, stepped in and told her that if there were any issues, she should speak to the building management to discuss a solution instead of making a scene.

Ms Huang added that the clinic owner later called the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

Photos taken by members of the public at the scene show uniformed police officers and security personnel arriving. A woman was seen sitting on a stretcher chair with a tissue covering her face as onlookers gathered nearby.

In response to Stomp's queries, SCDF said it received a call for assistance at about 5.50pm on March 11 at 1 Park Road. One person was conveyed to Singapore General Hospital.

Stomp has reached out to the police for comment.

The clinic owner did not respond to Shin Min's queries. A representative, however, said the matter initially started as a dispute, but alleged that Ms Huang later asked a man to assault the clinic owner.

"We are treating this as an assault case. It has nothing to do with the dispute, and we will not comment further," the representative said.

The man mentioned by the representative is understood to be one of Ms Huang's employees.

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