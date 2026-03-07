A rooster landed on a TikToker's car as they were waiting for the light to turn green. PHOTO: JIMNGWL/TIKTOK

Rooster lands on car's bonnet at Tampines traffic junction: 'Fast delivery from KFC'

A video of a rooster standing proudly on the bonnet of a car, while the surprised driver and her passenger chuckle at its audacity, has gone viral.

TikToker @jimngwl shared the 12-second video on March 4 with the caption, "O… It came out of nowhere while we were waiting for the traffic light to turn green…What are the chances a rooster lands on your car?!"

The video shows a woman in the driver's seat, with a man's voice — likely the passenger's — coming from the background.

Seemingly oblivious to its precarious position, the chicken bobs and tilts its head as it surveys its surroundings.

The female driver's expression is almost the complete opposite — she covers her face with both hands, likely in shock at the unexpected visitor.

While the video did not show the entire encounter, Jimngwl revealed in the comments that the rooster jumped off the vehicle before they moved off.

The video, taken at the junction of Tampines Concourse and Tampines Central 7, has garnered over 140,000 views, 9,000 reactions, and 520 comments.

Netizens find encounter auspicious

Though no one knows how likely it is for a rooster to land on a car, many netizens deemed the driver lucky.

"Super auspicious. What is your car plate number?" asked one.

"Go buy your car plate number Liao Heng Heng (lucky lucky, in dialect)," another said.

The original poster put the curiosity of TikTokers to rest by revealing their car plate number — "5446".

Many TikTokers also commented on the chicken as food.

"No need to buy chicken from the supermarket," said one. "Dinner settled," another said. "This is how I met my dinner," yet another quipped.

There were also several references to Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC).

"Fast delivery from KFC," said one commenter.

"KFC delivery is highly efficient. So fast that the chicken is still alive," another said in jest.

One got spiritual about the sighting: "A rooster crossing your path is a powerful symbol of impending renewal, awakening, and the need for courageous self-expression. It often signifies a 'wake-up call' to be more vigilant, stand in your truth, or embrace a new, confident chapter in life."

Stomp has reached out to jimngwl for more information.

