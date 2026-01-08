'Rooster football club': Boy plays football with rooster near HDB block

A boy was captured on video playing football with a rooster in an outdoor pavilion beside an HDB block, delighting netizens who were captivated by the wholesome scene.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by user @aisyah.jalil on Jan 6, the boy is seen gently tossing a ball towards the rooster, which hops after it and appears to dribble the ball using its legs and head.

The TikToker even tagged the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) with the caption: "latest signing".

The video has since drawn over 71,000 views and more than 110 comments.

'Rooster football club'

Many netizens were amused and charmed by the interaction between the boy and the rooster. "Rooster football club," a commenter quipped.

"Love that he is respectful," one wrote, while others praised the boy as a "good trainer".

Some netizens also highlighted the "kampong feel" of the clip, with several reminiscing that this was how their grandparents used to play outdoors during their childhood.

Stomp has reached out to aisyah.jalil for comment.

