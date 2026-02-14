RI, Hwa Chong record low cut-off points for entry in 2026; overall dip across JCs

In the 2026 Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE), Raffles Institution and Hwa Chong Institution had net cut-off points of three for their science streams and five for the arts track PHOTOS: SPH

Shermaine Ang

The Straits Times

Feb 13, 2026

Qualifying for science courses at Raffles Institution (RI) and Hwa Chong Institution (HCI) remains highly competitive, with both schools recording some of the lowest cut-off points in recent years.

In the 2026 Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE), RI and HCI had net cut-off points of three for their science streams and five for the arts track. This is after bonus points are deducted for co-curricular activity (CCA) participation or passing higher mother tongue, for example.

The latest posting results for the new school year were released on Feb 3. Based on online compilations of cut-off scores, the last time HCI had a cut-off point of three for science was in 2015. RI maintained its entry score of three from 2025, a low last seen in 2016.

More broadly, the entry requirements across the junior colleges (JCs) dipped by about one point in 2026, with scores from three to 19.

Students took to online forums in the past week to discuss what they perceived as intensifying competition for admission into the popular JCs.

The cut-off point is the score of the last student admitted to a JC during the annual exercise where O-level graduates apply for post-secondary institutions. The score is based on a student's L1R5 – first language and five relevant subjects.

To enter a JC, a student's L1R5 score must not exceed 20 points.

The L1R5 raw score is the sum of a student's O-level grades while the net score, used for posting to JCs, is where up to four bonus points can be deducted for CCA involvement, passing higher mother tongue or school affiliation.

RI and HCI offer the Integrated Programme, where students bypass the O levels and take the A levels after six years.

RI and HCI did not respond to queries on their cut-off scores and the number of students they have admitted in the JAE intake.

About 17,800 candidates were posted to a post-secondary institution in the 2026 JAE, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) in response to queries.

Around four in 10 of them were posted to a JC or Millennia Institute, a centralised institute offering a three-year A-level programme, it added.

"This proportion has been consistent over the past few years," said the ministry.

It added that while the cut-off points of JCs have been largely similar over the years, admission is determined by a combination of factors, including cohort performance and student choices.

"When students who perform better choose the more popular institutions and courses, the cut-off points of these courses could shift from that in previous years."

Valerie Tea, 17, a JC1 student at HCI, said she chose the school for its China Studies in Chinese programme.

Scoring a net three points, she knows of many peers who had raw L1R5 scores of six and net scores of four but did not make the cut for HCI. "I think it's a pity that they were not able to get into HCI because they were not given the option to take higher mother tongue or did not apply for it."

Taking higher Chinese for her was compulsory as she was from a Special Assistance Plan school, CHIJ St Nicholas Girls' School. But her friends in other secondary schools faced more competition as only one or two classes were offered higher mother tongue, and students needed strong mother tongue grades just to be considered.

She hopes to pursue a degree in global studies or philosophy, politics and economics.

A JC2 student from RI, Caleb Ho, 18, attained a net score of two, after scoring A1s for all his subjects except for a C6 for higher mother tongue, which is a passing grade. He had another two points deducted for his CCA.

"I wanted to surround myself with people who will push me to do better," said the former Maris Stella High School student.

He added that the increasingly competitive cut-off scores are "concerning", as this could widen the gap between students from top schools and other schools.

Some schools do not have the resources to offer higher mother tongue, which is needed to achieve an L1R5 of three points, he noted. He has his eyes set on a double degree in accounting and business in NTU's Nanyang Business School and hopes to become an actuary.

His time at RI has been more stressful than in secondary school, he said, but it has also been more fun, with overseas trips, school activities and more freedom in managing his time and learning.

Another JC2 student at RI, Ethel Wee, 18, said she had aimed for the school after seeing that her older sister enjoyed studying there.

She felt that the profile of students entering each JC has remained largely unchanged, even as cut-off points fell across multiple schools. For instance, she noted that the top students with raw scores of six or seven can still get into RI or HCI.

The former Nan Chiau High School student is mulling over what to pursue in university. "For now, I'm interested in going to medical school or something related to design and the arts."

Dr Jason Tan, an associate professor of policy, curriculum and leadership at the National Institute of Education, said the dip in cut-off points reflects the demand for spots in top JCs.

While the polytechnic diploma is gaining recognition from employers and more students who qualify for JC admission are opting for polytechnics, some still favour an academic track over a vocational one, he added.

Dr Tan said polytechnics aim to equip students for the workplace, while the primary purpose of JCs is to prepare students for university.

"The continuing draw of a university degree adds to the perceived prestige of the JC sector," he added.

He said perceptions of prestige are entrenched as the top JCs have a long track record of students securing admission not only to local universities, but also to renowned overseas universities.

MOE said it has introduced multiple pathways and opportunities at the post-secondary level to cater to students' strengths and interests, as well as to allow them to chart their own education journey.

"Students are encouraged to choose schools that best suit their learning needs and strengths," it added.

Rayne Goh, 18, a JC1 student at Anderson Serangoon Junior College (ASRJC), said the lowering of JC cut-off points is "surprising", as she had expected more students to opt for polytechnics in recent years.

"I would feel shocked and disappointed if I were rejected from a school that I might have been able to enter had I been born just a year earlier," she added.

Keen to pursue a course in healthcare, she initially aimed for Nanyang Junior College, but missed out on a spot with an L1R5 score of eight.

ASRJC has a healthy balance of work and play, she added, with programmes that let students explore interests such as archery and graphic design.

She had chosen the school after seeing the enthusiasm of its students at its open house. "The vibe that I got from open house was that ASRJC is a JC with a strong school spirit, and one that I would probably be able to find my sense of belonging in," she said.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.