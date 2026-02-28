The boy's mother, Madam Siti, was "overwhelmed" and "touched" when she received the sum of money. PHOTOS: MOHAMED FAZLIN SAID MOHD

Residents of Kallang HDB estate raise $6,000 for family of 13-year-old boy found in nearby Kallang River

A group of residents from Kallang Trivista, the HDB estate near Kallang River where a 13-year-old boy's body was retrieved on Feb 26, have raised $6,000 for the victim's mother.

Residents of the estate could only look on helplessly as Madam Siti — mother of the boy identified as Daniel — and her relatives waited anxiously while rescuers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force's (SCDF) Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team searched for the missing child.

Kallang Trivista residents raise $6K within four hours

Speaking to Stomp, a resident, Mr Mohamed Fazlin Said Mohd, 45, said: "We wanted to help and when we saw relatives and Madam Siti waiting in hope at our void decks, we really felt the urge to support. However, we couldn't give them food or drinks because of Ramadan."

When news came through that the body was found on Feb 26, a member of a residents' chat group suggested raising money for the boy's family, and Mr Fazlin got to work immediately.

He contacted Daniel's uncle to find out the burial details and on the morning of Feb 27, created a spreadsheet, inviting residents to donate. A total of 81 residents responded.

"Within four hours, we managed to collect $6,000," said Mr Fazlin, a school teacher. He then went to the burial at the Choa Chu Kang Muslim Cemetery and handed the donation to Madam Siti.

"She was overwhelmed with the amount and was touched. She conveyed her thanks to the residents," said Mr Fazlin. He added that the residents were deeply affected by the episode and wanted to do whatever they could to help ease Madam Siti's pain.

Mr Fazlin said it hit him, too, as he has three children and the older two are about Daniel's age. "Such a young life lost. I felt the pain — especially during this month of Ramadan and with Hari Raya next month," said Mr Fazlin.

Kallang Trivista residents band together for good cause

"KT (Kallang Trivista) residents are a really good bunch," said Mr Fazlin. "Donations are still coming in," he added.

One resident, Ms Pamela Devan, said she was happy to do her part and was glad that Mr Fazlin managed the entire process.

"Mr Fazlin is a well-respected and friendly resident of Kallang Trivista who often volunteers at events, and the neighbours really appreciate his time and effort to help us support Daniel's family at this difficult time," Ms Devan told Stomp.

"He organised the fund collection process, got in touch with the family, attended the burial ceremony, and gave Madam Siti the money."

Victim buried in the presence of family and teachers

Daniel had gone fishing with friends on Feb 25 when he fell into the waters near Kallang MRT station.

His body was retrieved from Kallang River on the night of Feb 26, more than 24 hours after he was reported missing.

Speaking to The Straits Times, Madam Siti said Daniel had no fishing experience and was not a strong swimmer: "Someone called me at 5pm on Feb 25 to say my son had slipped into Kallang River while fishing and was missing. Why would he go? He has no experience fishing."

The 13-year-old was buried on Feb 27, in the presence of his mother, two brothers, and teachers from NorthLight School, which he attended.

His father, who is in prison, was brought to a room where Daniel's body was being prepared for burial. He did not attend the funeral.

Queenstown MP Eric Chua was also seen speaking to Madam Siti during the burial preparations. Madam Siti, who hails from Indonesia, had revealed in an earlier interview that she lives in Redhill and works as a food stall operator.

