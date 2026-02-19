A boy was spotted shouting for his mother as he was next in line at the supermarket checkout. PHOTO: ADAMMICKAIL/TIKTOK

'Reliving our childhood nightmare': Boy next in line at M'sia supermarket cashier yells for mum

A boy next in line at a Malaysian supermarket checkout has gone viral for yelling for his mum to come back, with netizens joking they were watching their childhood fear come true.

A video of the incident posted by TikTok user @adammickail on Feb 16 shows a boy in a yellow tank top standing beside a checkout counter with a shopping cart. He yells "Mama" to get the attention of his mother, who seemingly went back into the supermarket to fetch more items.

The boy continues to pull out items from the cart, which appears nearly empty. When he turns back and sees the cashier chatting with another staff member, the boy shouts for his mother again. A line of customers can be seen queuing behind him.

The post has garnered 4.5 million views and 418,300 likes.

A universal fear

Many netizens applauded the boy's bravery, saying they would have stood in silence if they were in his shoes.

"Even though he's reliving our childhood nightmare, but I think he's gonna go places bc [sic] he's screaming for her to come back lol cause I would've just stood there quietly," one user quipped.

Some also joked that the fear of being left alone at a supermarket checkout as a child knows no borders. "I love that this is an international and universal childhood nightmare," another netizen said.

A user gave cheeky advice on how to handle the situation: "I used to just get out of line and tell my mom she should have been quicker cuz now we [sic] at the back."

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.

Explore more on these topics TNP

Malaysia

supermarket