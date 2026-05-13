Redditor praises Guzman y Gomez S’pore’s service recovery after 25-minute wait during breakfast promo

Guzman y Gomez offered breakfast burritos at $2 on the morning of May 5 as part of a promotion.

A Guzman y Gomez (GYG) customer in Singapore was left impressed by the chain’s service recovery after being made to wait 25 minutes during a breakfast promotion, praising the restaurant for owning up to its poor execution instead of offering a generic apology.

As part of a Cinco de Mayo (Fifth of May) promo, the restaurant chain offered breakfast burritos at $2 from 8am to 10.30am on May 5.

In a thread shared on May 8, Redditor bobochacha317, who wished to be known as Yvonne, said they waited 25 minutes for their burrito, despite being told that it would be ready in eight minutes.

“I could tell the staff were overwhelmed as they mentioned that people were ordering 10/15 burritos at one time. Heard another cook mention that they were on their last two bags of hashbrowns, but orders were still coming in,” says the Redditor, who was at GYG’s Nex outlet at about 10am.

“Ultimately, I got my burrito and it tasted OK, could tell it was hurriedly put together but can’t fault the staff because they were trying their best,” the Redditor adds.

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“What stood out was GYG’s follow-up email acknowledging the poor execution and offering vouchers instead of just posting a generic apology,” says the Redditor, who shared a screenshot of the restaurant’s email.

In the email, GYG Singapore’s chief marketing officer said that the company was “not satisfied” with the execution of the campaign, apologising and saying that $20 worth of vouchers, as well as two burrito vouchers, will be credited in the customer’s account.

Netizens praise Guzman y Gomez’s service recovery

Bobochacha317’s post has garnered more than 1,100 upvotes and 128 comments at the time of writing.

Like the original poster, many netizens were impressed with GYG’s reaction.

“Well to be fair, most companies will power through and act like nothing happened so props to them,” said one Redditor. Another commented: “Because saying a half-hearted sorry is cheaper than actually showing it.”

One commenter said it was because the restaurant could afford it: “Big groups like GYG, Xiang Xiang, etc can afford the service recovery because they have the scale and margins. Most F&B can’t.”

Others, however, felt it was a matter of resolve rather than margins.

“I’d be more incentivised to return and patronise if a business was authentic and honest, and apologised. We are all human. We all make mistakes,” said one Redditor.

“Nobody said must give out vouchers for recovery, there’s other parts like the email,” another said.

Many also discussed the quality of GYG’s dishes, comparing them with similar restaurants and sharing their own experience.

One netizen who ordered a takeaway with missing items said: “I received an email reply with explanation and apology and was offered two complimentary meals… I was really impressed by their service recovery.”

Another netizen ordered a pulled pork wrap and noticed the pork was missing.

“So I went to the counter, and the lady there told off the team preparing the food and gave me the missing pork on a plate. Mistakes happen, I guess,” said the commenter.

In response to Stomp’s queries, Yvonne said she is a “weekly regular” of the GYG outlet at Nex, adding that her nephews enjoy food from the Mexican food chain.

Yvonne also said that she did not file a complaint regarding the delay as she could tell that the GYG staff members were “trying their best to fulfil the orders.”

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