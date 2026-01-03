Redditor asks if it's okay to ask their Indian neighbours for food. Netizens have plenty of advice. PHOTO: INDIAN CURRY/FREEPIK

Redditor asks if it's OK to ask Indian neighbours for food: 'It smells like heaven'

A Redditor who asked if it is okay to ask to try their new Indian neighbours' cooking has received plenty of advice from netizens.

Reddit user @linglingmozartybae said in a Dec 30 post that their neighbours start cooking at 9pm and this is breaking their will to maintain their intermittent fasting as the food "smells like heaven".

"Is it weird if I go up and ask for some of their food?" asked the Redditor, who added that they have never interacted with their neighbours and is worried their neighbours might "think I'm a weirdo".

The post has so far received 1,100 upvotes and 125 comments, with netizens sharing their views and positive experiences with Indian neighbours.

'We always overcook'

Many Indians also chimed in to explain how best to score a meal.

"As an Indian man I can confirm we always overcook and have more than enough to share. Like what others have commented — just show up with a smile, be honest about why you want to try their food, ask for recipes, and don't show up empty handed. And yes requests in advance are always welcome," said one netizen.

Another commenter, declaring that Indians generally love sharing food, advised bumping into the neighbours and saying: "Your food always smells so good, if you ever make extra one day know that i'm happy to take your extra portions!"

One Indian netizen said she only found out as she was about to move house that her neighbour of four years had been wanting to taste her cooking. "She said that every time I cooked, she could smell the delicious Indian food and often felt like asking for some, but she didn't want to bother us. So instead, whenever I cooked, she would go out and buy Indian food for herself.

"On our last day there, I cooked some food and shared it with her. She was very happy and gave me some cake in return, wishing us the best of luck.

"I felt bad for not offering her food earlier," said the Redditor.

Generous Indian neighbours

One netizen said that she and her husband were invited to their Indian neighbour's housewarming party after they gave them a homemade lemon cake. "The briyani was heavennnnly. Since then, we always trade food for special occasions."

Another said his Indian neighbours overheard his comment that their food was so fragrant and was promptly rewarded. "They overheard this and came over to pass us some food about half an hour later. I was probably 16 or 18 back then. We have always had good relations with them."

One Indian netizen even had this generous offer: "As an Indian, I liked every comment in this post because it's so wholesome and truth! If in the event, you don't get it, just DM me and I'm sure to send you some tiger prawn sambal and basmati rice your way!"

