Reckless e-scooter, e-bike riders rile netizens: 'Youngsters nowadays very daring'

A video of a group of seven people riding on e-scooters and e-bikes on a three-laned road has gone viral, with netizens criticising them for their recklessness and calling for action from authorities.

On Feb 5, Facebook user @Monir 2.1 shared the 23-second clip of the riders – two on e-scooters and the remaining five on three e-bikes – making their way past vehicles while spread out over the three lanes along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1.

Captioned "Dangerous", the video then shows them turning right onto Upper Thomson Road. Only one of the riders is wearing protective headgear.

No date for the incident was given.

The video has garnered at least 197,000 views, 1,200 reactions, and 511 comments. Similar videos have also been shared on various Instagram and Facebook pages.

'They carry their own blue tents'

E-scooters are not allowed on roads. Power-assisted bicycles (PAB) or e-bike riders must be at least 16 years old, pass a theory test and are required to wear helmets.

Netizens slammed the group's flagrant disregard for the law, with multiple references to the blue tents used by police at crime scenes with fatalities. "No worries ... they carry their own blue tents," said one Facebook user.

Many assumed the riders were young people. "Wah. Youngsters nowadays very daring ah," said a netizen. "This is the boh chap (couldn't care less) generation," another said.

Another warned that the riders would have to be responsible for their actions. "Police can't be everywhere; but those youngsters' parents are not aware of their kids' actions? Those youngsters are mature enough to know they are taking risks and challenging the law ... so they shall take responsibility if any mishap happens."

Several comments were laced with sarcasm, with one quipping: "At least one still care about safety helmet."

