Realtor who lists non-existent Choa Chu Kang units for sale says printing company made typo

A Google search for one of the highlighted addresses showed a road instead of a public housing block. PHOTOS: ASKSG/REDDIT, GOOGLE MAPS

A resident of Choa Chu Kang has highlighted “non-existent blocks” printed on a brochure distributed by a PropNex real estate agent.

In a post on subreddit r/asksg on May 1, Reddit user Fun_Jellyfish333 uploaded a photo of a brochure placed at their unit. Two of the blocks, Blocks 323 and 333 Choa Chu Kang Central, were highlighted in yellow.

The Redditor wrote, “I have stayed CCK (Choa Chu Kang) for 10+ years. It’s the first time I see that these two address existed!!!”

Stomp’s checks showed that Blocks 323 and 333 Choa Chu Kang Central do not seem to be the addresses of buildings on Google Maps. Rather, these appear to show the same road on the street view.

A search for both addresses led to this road on Google Maps. PHOTO: GOOGLE MAPS

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

Some Redditors expressed frustration at the “non-existent” blocks printed on the flyer, asking for the original poster to name the realtor.

One asked for real estate agents to explain a phenomenon they have observed, writing, “I’ve seen it a few times in flyers at different estates, either showing non-existent blocks or non-existent floors (e.g. 14th floor for a block that has only 12 storeys).”

A fellow Redditor responded, “For ‘non-existent’ floors, because information of transactions for HDBs are shown as ‘12 to 14 floor’ there’s no full information of the unit transacted. (I don’t know) about non-existent blocks, but maybe there’s letters to the blocks missing or the road name/address is different, they just can’t be bothered to edit.”

One pointed out that it could be a simple typo as the “prices and floor match HDB website”.

Realtor: Typo made by printing company

When contacted by Stomp, the realtor in question expressed gratitude that the matter was brought to his attention.

“No, it was not intentional,” he clarified, confirming that it was indeed a typo made by the printing company. He told Stomp over the phone on May 3 that he had sent the printing company a list of correct addresses, which the company laid out on the brochure manually.

“Once it’s printed, it goes for distribution,” he said.

As he had sent the correct addresses to the printing company, he had not checked the final printed version that was meant for dissemination.

The realtor said he has notified the printing company about the error, and will “rectify (it) with them”.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.