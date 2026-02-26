Real estate company boss opens Joo Chiat home to 500 guests for CNY bash, Edwin Tong attends

About 500 guests gathered at a landed home in Joo Chiat for a Chinese New Year celebration hosted by Eric Cheng, founder of real estate firm Sevens Group. Minister for Law Edwin Tong was among those present.

TikTok influencer @koocester, known for spotlighting people from delivery riders to entrepreneurs, posted a video of the event on Feb 25. The clip has since garnered more than 325,000 views and 18,700 likes.

The post was also shared on Sevens Group's Instagram page.

In the video, Mr Cheng greets the influencer at a landed house in Joo Chiat, where a row of cars are displayed and inflatable festive decorations adorn the roof.

Speaking to koocester, Mr Cheng estimates that about 550 people would attend the party, adding that neighbours and residents in the East Coast area were welcome to join.

"I like the kampung spirit. I always feel that I should share my joy, my fun, my memories," he says.

The video cuts to a spread of food catered for the party, and members from a Sevens Groups lion dance troupe posing for a photo in their costumes.

The celebration also featured a full bar setup, a "wheel of fortune" where attendees could win red packets, a live band, and a table of sourdough bread baked by Mr Cheng, served alongside curry chicken prepared by his mother.

"We are very focused about our work, our career path, our business. Sometimes we have to reflect ourselves [sic]," he says, stressing the importance of fostering community spirit. He moved into the neighbourhood two years ago and had held a similar celebration the year before.

"I did my part, when are you doing your part?" adds Mr Cheng.

Mr Tong, who is also Member of Parliament for East Coast GRC, described the event as a "fantastic initiative" and voiced his support for efforts that bring neighbours together.

Stomp has reached out to koocester and Mr Cheng for comment.

Netizens commend kampung spirit

Many netizens applauded Mr Cheng for the initiative, praising the "neighbourly spirit" and wishing others a happy new year.

"HNY to this kind hearted man, he's awesome," said one.

"This kampung is high SES one, more like a networking session. Maybe can share the spirit with the low income in HDB estate," another netizen remarked.

Others joked that it was "good to be rich", while another quipped: "Are they adopting?"

