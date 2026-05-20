The rat was spotted at an eatery at Kampung Admiralty.

Rat spotted crawling in Kampung Admiralty eatery, netizens disgusted: ‘They are everywhere’

A rat sighting at Kampung Admiralty drew disgusted reactions from netizens after a video showed the pest crawling around inside an eatery.

Facebook user Nini Narina shared a video of the sighting on May 19, panning the camera across the food establishment.

The 23-second video shows a rat scurrying along a ledge and attempting to climb upwards.

“There were more rats upstairs in the hawker centre. This is at Admiralty Kampung,” Ms Narina wrote in the caption.

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It is unclear when the video was taken.

In a separate incident on May 9, rats were seen feasting on food outside a restaurant along Amoy Street, prompting an investigation by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA). Another sighting was reported on May 7 at Cold Storage’s Ngee Ann City outlet.

Stomp has reached out to the eatery, SFA, and Nini Narina for more information.

‘Kampung mah… of course got rats’

Some netizens were amused by the post, while others recoiled in disgust.

“They are everywhere! So annoying! Sometimes they even get into ground floor houses or void deck/ industrial schools. Even primary/ secondary schools canteens,” one netizen wrote.

Several even referenced the recent hantavirus outbreak on the MV Hondius cruise ship, which can spread from rodents to humans, while others urged the authorities to take action.

“Kampung mah… of course got rats,” another joked.

According to an advisory by SFA, rat activity can be prevented by keeping common premises clean and tidy, and practising good refuse management.

Rat sightings can also be reported to the National Environment Agency through the OneService app.

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