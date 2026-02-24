A banner at the Gemilang Kampong Gelam Bazaar 2026, citing the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad, is urging influencers and reviewers alike to "be human first and influencers later". PHOTO: HGFIZ/THREADS

Ramadan bazaar banner cites Prophet Muhammad, urges reviewers to be kind: 'Be human first, influence later'

A banner at the Gemilang Kampong Gelam Bazaar 2026, citing the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad, is urging influencers and reviewers alike to "be human first and influencers later".

Threads user @hgfiz shared images of the banner on Feb 20. "Chanced upon this banner along Muscat Street right before the entrance of the Kampong Glam bazaar and in front of Tarik Tea," they wrote.

"Not sure who put it up but important reminder to us all with all the 'honest' reviews popping up like mushrooms after the rain."

The banner calls for influencers and reviewers to be kind by sharing their joy if they enjoyed a meal and to tell the stall owner privately if they "missed the mark".

The post has garnered more than 46,100 views, over 1,000 reactions, and 35 comments.

'Why talk so much and bring religion into this?'

The Gemilang Kampong Gelam Bazaar is a popular Ramadan bazaar stretching across Kandahar Street, Muscat Street, and Sultan Gate Park. It has more than 90 food stalls and will be held till Mar 15.

Some netizens were impressed with the banner's message. "Non Muslim here but this is so beautiful. Thank you for speaking up on behalf of these hardworking and honest folks (FnB stall owners)!" said a Threads user.

Not everyone agreed, especially not on Reddit, where an image of the banner was shared on two subReddits. Some netizens – Muslims included – felt that the banner's religious slant was inappropriate.

"I (am) Muslim and I'm not an influencer. But if your food is bad, or got hair or cockroach, or overpriced, or got shrinkflation, I will tell everyone I know to avoid your shop. So do your job as a cook to the best of your abilities and let the public judge," said a Redditor.

Another said: "As a practicing Muslim, I see this a lot. Forget about the religious identity until it's convenient."

One Redditor, whose persuasion is unclear, said: "If the food is good means it's good, if its bad means it's bad, full stop. Do better next time. As simple as that. Why talk so much and bring religion into this?"

Others urged the stall owner to concentrate on quality. "Why don't they just focus on making good food?" said one.

"Restaurants that serve good food no need to put out such a banner," another said.

One netizen suggested putting up a banner for stall owners: "Maybe there should also be a banner reminding sellers about their responsibility and integrity in serving/selling foods which are of quality, tagged to the price they charge."

