The owner claimed her rabbit was pinned down for over 20 minutes. PHOTOS: MISSMAKINO/INSTAGRAM

Rabbit dies after allegedly being pinned on its back during grooming session with S’pore breeder, pet owner ‘traumatised’

A routine grooming session turned traumatic when a bunny was allegedly placed on its back for over 20 minutes, squealing repeatedly while being pinned down before growing limp and dying soon after.

Michiko, the pet owner who works in the public sector, shared CCTV footage of the incident on Instagram.

In the post, she said that she had engaged Rabbit Headquarters (RHQ), a specialised rabbit showroom and breeder, for a mobile grooming session on March 31, and a senior groomer was deployed to her home.

The video shows a man holding the rabbit against a black towel on his lap, with the animal squealing repeatedly as it struggles against him.

“My bunny was placed on his back and kept in that position for at least 20 minutes,” Michiko wrote in a later part of the video.

She recounted being told that the bunny needed a “breather to calm down” and that the groomer suspected it had suffered a heart attack. By then, the animal had already gone limp, she said.

According to non-profit organisation Rabbit.org, flipping a rabbit on its back can trigger tonic immobility — an involuntary, instinctive reaction triggered by intense fear.

‘Extremely traumatising’: Owner reflects on incident

The video cuts to a clip of Michiko giving the bunny chest compressions while on the way to a veterinary clinic, where she was told that it had no heartbeat.

“The pet cremation provider said she had never heard a bunny scream like that,” she wrote, adding that the rabbit was 13 months old and healthy prior to the incident.

She also noted that the grooming company had temporarily stopped the groomer from providing services, and that she had been compensated for the rabbit’s cremation.

The company had explained that rabbits needed to be flipped over to be groomed, Michiko recalled, and groomers would aim to finish the process quickly while supporting the animal’s head.

However, she said she was not given an explanation as to why her rabbit was placed on its back for an extended period of time.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, a spokesperson confirmed the company’s grooming procedures as well as the groomer’s suspension, both of which were mentioned in Michiko’s post.

“It is extremely traumatising, as his screams and images constantly replay in my mind from the moment I wake up to before I sleep,” Michiko wrote in the post’s caption, adding that she had lodged a report with the National Parks Board (NParks).

“It is extremely difficult to process how a routine grooming session turned into something so traumatic.”

Stomp has reached out to the Animal and Veterinary Service for more information.

Groomer maintained ‘controlled and supported hold’: RHQ

In response to Stomp’s queries, an RHQ spokesperson confirmed that the groomer involved has been placed on hold from all grooming duties while an internal review is underway, and that the company has covered cremation costs as a gesture of goodwill.

The spokesperson explained that rabbits are delicate animals, and environmental factors may contribute to stress responses. In rare cases, it may lead to death.

“Our groomer maintained a controlled and supported hold while attempting to calm the rabbit, in line with standard handling practices,” they wrote.

“A firm and supported hold for stabilisation and prevention purposes should not be misconstrued negatively as ‘pinning down’ or abusive handling,” they said, adding that some rabbits may still react unpredictably despite careful handling.

The representative said that the company’s standard approach is to pause the grooming process immediately when the animal shows signs of distress, maintaining that grooming was halted upon hearing the rabbit’s squeals.

Following the incident, the spokesperson stated that the company will reinforce its protocols, including conducting history checks on rabbits before accepting grooming appointments.

‘So painful to watch’: Netizens express concern over incident

The video garnered over 90,600 views on Instagram, with netizens expressing concern and sympathy over the incident.

Sherwood Pet Health, a supplement supplier for rabbits, guinea pigs, and chinchillas, said in the comments that it was looking into the incident.

“We do not work with them directly, but our distributor does so we will be working with them to figure out a solution,” a spokesperson wrote.

“This was so painful to watch and shouldn’t have happened,” said one netizen, pointing out that grooming should have been stopped once the rabbit began squealing.

“Just please groom your bunny yourself! No one will care the same about your pet as you do. Comfort paid with a high price sadly,” another netizen chimed in.

Others called the groomer’s actions “unacceptable”, “heartbreaking”, and “disgustingly devastating”.

Some netizens reported having similar experiences with the grooming company, calling for greater accountability.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with a statement from Rabbit Headquarters.

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