Putian students face $40,000 lawsuit after helping cyclist in China who fell, suffer 'serious psychological trauma'

Two students are facing a 220,000 yuan (S$40,300) lawsuit after they helped a woman who had fallen while riding a bicycle in Putian, Fujian.

According to reports by Modern Express Post and Dahe Daily, the incident occurred on March 15, 2025.

A YouTube video of the incident shows the woman, Zhu Yuhong (transliterated), losing her balance while attempting to avoid a white car.

The two students, Wang Ziqing and Zhu Jiayuan, witness the fall as they round the bend on an electric bicycle. They approach the woman and help her up.

Ms Zhu later claimed she had lost her balance as she was startled by the two girls. In a subsequent liability assessment, one of the students' actions was also deemed to have had some influence on the incident.

Student required to pay $40,000

Traffic police classified the case as a "contactless traffic accident", finding Zhu Yuhong primarily responsible for the accident as she had failed to observe road conditions while cycling.

Ziqing, the rider of the e-bike, was deemed partially responsible for operating an electric bicycle underage, and not giving way while turning. Jiayuan was not found liable.

Ziqing's mother Ms Zheng, argued that the girls had acted out of goodwill. Instead, the outcome has caused the students "serious psychological trauma".

The case is scheduled to be heard in the Lingchuan Court on the morning of Feb 26.

