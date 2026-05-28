Punters baffled as ‘1516’ emerges as 4D first-prize winning number thrice within 3 months

An expert said the number was not linked to significant events.

A four-digit number unexpectedly emerged as the 4D first-prize winning number three times between February and May, despite not appearing among the top two prizes for decades.

The number “1516” emerged as the first-prize winning number for the third time in a 4D draw on May 27, with the other two first-prize wins on Feb 25 and Feb 7.

According to records on the Singapore Pools website, the number had not topped the charts as a first- or second-prize winner from 1999 to 2025.

Records show that “1516” emerged as a winning number 18 times from 1999, but before this year, its highest placing was a third prize in 2008 and 2010.

It had also appeared 10 times as a starter prize and three times as a consolation prize.

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The number had also disappeared from the prize lists for three consecutive years from 2023 to 2025, only making a comeback in February 2026.

According to Shin Min Daily News, punters were surprised by the sudden “turnaround” for the number.

Number not linked to significant events

Despite winning first prize three times in as many months, “1516” reportedly never hit its sales limit — a cap on how many bets can be made on a particular number.

An industry insider told Shin Min that the number was not considered especially popular, as it is not a repeated-digit combination and was not linked to any viral incidents or accidents.

“Usually, numbers are more popular because they are repeated digits, linked to temple rituals where deities reveal four numbers, or connected to major traffic accidents through vehicle plate numbers,” the insider said. “But none of that applies to 1516, so this is probably just a matter of probability.”

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