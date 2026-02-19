A middle-aged man was caught acting suspiciously outside a Punggol HDB unit on Jan 29. PHOTOS: LINALEMAN0/TIKTOK

Punggol resident allegedly finds semen on gate after suspicious man loiters along corridor

A resident in Punggol allegedly found semen on her digital lock handle a few hours after a suspicious man loitered along the corridor and came into contact with the gate.

Doorbell security footage uploaded by TikTok user @linaleman0 shows a middle-aged man clad in a white shirt walking past an HDB unit with his right hand clenched.

He then turns around, rubs the unit's gate handle with his right hand, and walks away.

According to the timestamp on the video, the incident took place at about 11.59pm on Jan 29.

Speaking to Stomp, the TikTok user, who wished to be identified as Mdm Lina Leman, said she did not recognise the man.

The incident happened at Block 421B Northshore Drive, and Mdm Leman's neighbour had allegedly seen the man pacing suspiciously along the corridor before the incident.

When Mdm Leman was about to head out the next morning, she touched a white and "sticky" substance on her lock handle.

After reviewing the footage, Mdm Leman's son believed the man was holding semen in his right hand, which was subsequently smeared on the door handle.

Mdm Leman has since lodged a police report.

Netizens criticise man's behaviour

Netizens slammed the man's suspicious behaviour, with some viewers questioning why the man placed his left hand over his crotch as he walked away.

A commenter also advised Mdm Leman to place a sticker stating the area was actively surveilled as a deterrent for future incidents: "I buy a big sticker tat [sic] state '24HR CCTV SURVEILLANCE' and paste on my door so people dun dare do funny funny thing."

Another guessed that the man was attempting to figure out the password to the digital lock by checking for fingerprint marks: "There is a possibility he checking for prints on your digi lock to see the code that is usually left with your fingerprint."

