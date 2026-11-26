The content creator felt that bullies would see other children as pushovers if they didn’t stand up for themselves.

‘Punch them in the mouth’: Father of 2 says children should fight back against bullies, but not start fights

A father of two has shared his controversial take on how children should respond to bullies, suggesting that they should be encouraged to fight back instead of allowing others to take advantage of them.

Jason, the 34-year-old owner of Changi restaurant Beng Who Cooks , shared his thoughts on the topic in an Instagram post on Nov 23.

In the post, he says that instead of advising children to ignore the bully or speak to an adult, he felt they should be told to “ punch them in the mouth ”.

He adds that bullies would see other children as pushovers if they did not stand up for themselves.

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Speaking to an adult would only egg the bully on further, he suggests.

However, he adds a caveat, clarifying that he would tell his children tha t “actions have consequences”.

Bullying others would have consequences too, which the perpetrator would have to bear because they had started the altercation.

PHOTO: JASONBIGMONEY_BWC/INSTAGRAM

“You don’t start a fight, but you need to make sure you finish the fight,” he says.

He adds that keeping their feelings bottled up would only make matters worse, and would deprive children of a productive outlet for their emotions.

‘Be kind but protect yourself’: Father stresses importance of self-defence

Speaking to Stomp, Jason said there was no particular incident that prompted him to share his thoughts on the matter, but he felt it was an important perspective to consider when teaching children how to respond to bullies.

His two children, aged four years and three months old , have not been bullied, but Jason said he is prepared to address the situation should it arise.

He added that he would remind his four-year-old son to protect himself at all times, but not to bully or attack others.

“Be kind but protect yourself,” he explained.

“They’re going to grow up without us. They MUST learn how hard society is, actually.”

Netizens rally behind content creator, others push for ‘diplomatic means’

In the comments section, several netizens agreed with Jason, while others offered differing perspectives.

“I have never seen the ‘ignore them, they will leave you alone’ ever work… It just snowballs,” one netizen said.

Another felt that children should first attempt “diplomatic means like confronting bullies with words or telling teachers about it”.

“When adults do nothing, fighting back feels like the only option left. But no child should have to choose between silence and a fight. The adults have to step in first,” a netizen chimed in.

In a separate incident in May, a man went viral for sharing how he handled a school bullying incident involving his son. Instead of retaliating after a schoolmate reportedly slapped his son , the man chose to bring the matter to the vice-principal’s office.

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