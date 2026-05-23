The tour guide said a call for investigation had been initiated due to his recital of a Muslim call to prayer.

Pulau Ubin guide says identity ‘attacked’ after alleged call for investigation over Muslim prayer recital

A Pulau Ubin tour guide said he felt his identity as a Singaporean Malay-Muslim has been “attacked” after a call for investigatioan surfaced about his recital of the azan — a Muslim call to prayer — during a tour of the island in 2024.

Nor Syazwan Abdul Majid, the 29-year-old curator and guide of Malay Kampung Heritage Tour, said in a May 18 post that an individual had called for an investigation towards him after he recited the azan while conducting a free tour for the public as part of an Ubin Day celebration.

The prayer, recited five times a day, was performed at the former Pulau Ubin Mosque. Mr Syazwan explained that it was for participants to “experience the soundscape” of the island, if the mosque and the Ubin Orang Pulau community — the indigenous coastal community of Pulau Ubin — had still existed.

Mr Syazwan expressed “disappointment” that the purpose and intention of the tour appeared “to have not been understood by this individual”.

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He added that he would continue performing the azan, as he felt it was his “social duty” as a descendant of the Ubin Orang Pulau to keep the culture alive.

The guide called for greater openness to understanding one another’s cultures, traditions, and religions, as “this is what it means to be Singaporean”.

He also noted that the call for investigation was concluded shortly “after relevant authorities and parties have been clarified of the context and intention”.

Guide felt identity was ‘attacked’

In a follow-up post on May 22, Mr Syazwan shared screenshots of comments from netizens criticising his performance of the azan, with one calling it “ridiculous”.

“Frankly, performing the azan during a heritage tour when it is not azan time is ridiculous,” the netizen wrote, likening it to a Catholic performing a prayer during a tour of the Vatican.

The netizen also questioned if it was acceptable for participants to “have to listen to the relevant prayers (and asked to reflect) to enhance the authenticity and aura of the venue”.

In the post’s caption, Mr Syazwan said that he felt his identity as a Singaporean Malay-Muslim “has been attacked”.

Addressing the “growing hate” directed at him, he said the “mockery” of his culture and religion had taken a toll on his mental health, prompting him to question what has become of “our home”.

“I feel sick. I’m very hurt. I’m sorry,” he concluded.

Stomp has reached out to Mr Syazwan and NParks for comment.

Azan is a ‘beautiful sound’: Netizens support guide

Netizens rallied behind Mr Syazwan in the comments, with one saying they were “impressed” by his “passion and belief”.

“I find it sad that a simple call to prayer, especially in a heritage context, can be seen as something offensive,” another chimed in.

“If we want to preserve history honestly, we cannot only preserve the parts that make everyone comfortable.”

Others suggested that he ignore the negative comments, while some described the azan as “a beautiful sound”.

Several even said they were keen to learn more about the tradition.

“Singapore’s story has always included people like you too. Don’t let the loudest cruelty convince you otherwise,” a netizen wrote.

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