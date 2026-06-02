The resident posted photos of the charred remains of the flat.

Public donates over $65k in a day to Hougang family after fire guts flat, leaves elderly couple hospitalised

Netizens have rallied behind a family whose HDB flat in Hougang was gutted by a fire after a resident appealed for help online to cover renovation costs, with more than $65,000 raised within a day.

In response to Stomp’s queries, SCDF said the fire broke out at Block 238 Hougang Avenue 1 at around 1.30am on May 19. The blaze involved the contents of a bedroom in a 12th-floor unit, and two people were taken to Singapore General Hospital after the incident.

One of the residents, who goes by @helloimbright on Instagram, shared in a June 1 post that an extension plug had caught fire after he left the house for supper.

“My entire room burned down, causing both my parents to end up in the burns ICU (they’re both still in the hospital at the time of this posting),” he wrote, adding that he felt there was “no shame in asking for some help in a situation like this”.

Accompanying the post were photos showing charred remains of the room — its walls and furniture blackened with soot and windows shattered. An individual, presumably one of the resident’s parents, who had been in the flat at the time of the fire, was seen hooked up to medical equipment in the hospital.

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The resident explained that the family’s fire insurance did not cover most of the damage.

“The cost of the full restoration to the house + replacement of my gear etc that was lost in the fire is actually really high hence >>>> fundraising campaign,” he wrote, adding that a fundraising campaign was linked in his bio and thanking the public for their support.

‘Our savings will completely disappear’: Resident

According to information posted on the Give.asia campaign page, the resident’s parents had collapsed in the flat during the fire, barely managing to call for help.

“(His father) managed to save his family’s life by choking through the smoke and carbon monoxide poisoning to call SCDF. Bright’s mother also lost consciousness in the toilet due to carbon monoxide poisoning,” the post read.

In a video attached to the post, the resident recalls leaving a battery to charge, which led to the fire.

“My mum’s brain function and stuff is very impaired because of all the smoke,” he says. “She will forget things that I tell her within like maybe 30 seconds of me saying it.”

He adds that his father is still having difficulty breathing and remains on oxygen support.

As for the burnt house, contractors apparently told him that the electrical wiring had been concealed beneath custom carpentry during renovations, meaning the unit had to be torn down for a full inspection, racking up unexpected costs.

He adds that the sum — estimated to be about $200,000 — would have to be paid upfront, including replacing thousand-dollar camera equipment that he used for work.

The resident says his mother was unemployed, while his 63-year-old father’s retirement plans will likely be derailed as the family struggles to recuperate costs.

He adds that both he and his sister would have to take indefinite leave to deal with the aftermath of the fire.

“Our savings will just completely disappear. So it’s actually quite scary,” he says.

According to the campaign page, the family is facing significant challenges, which include:

Medical expenses and recovery costs

Temporary accommodation and daily necessities

Replacement of damaged belongings and household items

Home restoration and rebuilding expenses

The resident also express gratitude to friends and family who had given him a place to stay, helped clean the flat, and contacted Give.asia for the fundraiser.

Over $65,000 raised within a day

Nearly half of the campaign’s $140,000 goal was raised within a day, as the total sum climbed to more than $65,000 from over 1,000 contributors as of noon on June 2.

Many netizens also left encouraging comments on the resident’s Instagram post and the fundraising campaign.

“Hope this little donation helps you to rebuild your life and that your parents are well soon!” one contributor said, while another said that “no one should face difficult times alone”.

“Everyone needs some form of help at some point in life, big or small,” a netizen added.

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