The party called for work-from-home measures to reduce energy consumption. PHOTOS: ISTOCKPHOTO, THE STRAITS TIMES

PSP calls for work-from-home measures to curb energy use amid Middle East conflict

The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has called for energy-saving measures, such as promoting work-from-home arrangements, in light of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which has driven up fuel and electricity prices.

In a social media post on March 16, titled "On helping Singaporeans cope with the fallout from the Iran War", the party expressed regret for the loss of life following strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran.

The post also raised concerns about the economic consequences that Singapore might face.

"If the crisis results in prolonged inflation, we hope the Government will not rely solely on CDC vouchers and Cost-of-Living payments to cushion the impact," the post stated.

The party also urged the government to reduce business costs and energy demand, with one of their suggestions being encouraging work-from-home arrangements and shorter workweeks.

'There are no winners here': Netizens divided

The post gained traction on the Singapore subreddit, where it was reposted by user One-Employment-4887.

Several netizens agreed that working from home is "by far the cheaper option", while others noted that fewer people commuting to work would lead to lower fuel consumption.

"Conserving energy should be a way of life, not just during scarcity of power. Singapore should aggressively advocate work from home, but also increase HDB size to have dedicated study rooms," one user commented.

However, others had a different take, describing the suggestion as "stupid" and a "weak attempt to try and stay relevant".

"Policy makes sense on the surface, but businesses (especially small businesses) will take a massive hit, and high rentals compound the problem further. There are no winners here," stressed a Reddit user.

Some also pointed out that employees might prefer to work from the office to save on household electricity bills.

"No such thing as a perfect solution, it's all about trade-offs," another netizen concluded.

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