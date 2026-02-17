PropertyLimBrothers draw fire for tossing yusheng during celebration: 'Adults behaving like kids'

A video of a rambunctious lo hei celebration by staff of PropertyLimBrothers (PLB), during which yusheng was tossed at one another, has drawn plenty of criticism online.

The video was originally posted on PLB's Facebook and Instagram pages on Feb 12 alongside images from its annual "shou gong fan", a meal meant to mark the end of the old year and the beginning of the new.

Comments on both the Facebook and Instagram posts were restricted, although the video got more than 46,000 views and the Instagram post was shared more than 1,200 times.

The clip later surfaced on Reddit, where it garnered more than 200 upvotes and dozens of comments.

In the video, several staff members were seen gleefully tossing ingredients at each other with chopsticks. Some shielded their faces with the plastic lid of the yusheng boxes. One even placed a clear plastic bag over his head.

"The celebration peaked as we rolled up our sleeves for hands-on CNY activities, creative showcases, and a meaningful Lo Hei — the PLB way," said the post's description.

"Each ingredient tossed came with shared blessings and hopes for the year ahead."

Lo hei, which means tossing up good fortune in Cantonese, is a Chinese New Year tradition involving the lively tossing of a raw fish salad called yusheng. Diners shout auspicious phrases to welcome prosperity, wealth, and success for the coming year.

Netizens call out 'wasteful' behaviour

Some netizens, however, felt the act of flinging food was inappropriate and a form of bad luck.

"No wonder they're so unlucky, their luck is getting thrown out," said a Redditor, alluding to the recent scandal involving their CEO and a senior staff member.

"Wasting food is not an auspicious activity," said another.

PLB was recently thrust into the spotlight after a video circulating online sparked speculation about its leadership. The company later announced that its CEO Melvin Lim and vice-president of strategy Grayce Tan had resigned "with immediate effect".

One user even explained how lo hei should traditionally be done: "No wonder got problem, lo hei not the proper way. Lift the food up, not throw at each other."

Others criticised what they described as immature behaviour.

"Adults behaving like kids," one commented, while another added: "How old already still play with food."

One pointed out: "And we hire these folks to represent us to buy/sell our biggest assets."

Several commenters drew comparisons to a separate incident involving National Technological University (NTU) students that had taken place a day earlier.

An NTU spokesperson said the students involved will be "counselled on the need to avoid food wastage at future events".

"NTU also like this leh," said one netizen. Another asked sarcastically: "Will all of them be counselled like the NTU students?"

A separate incident involving attendees tossing yusheng at one another also drew criticism online a few days ago. Another real estate company, Matt Lam Advisory, was tagged in the post's caption.

Others defend the celebration

Not everyone was critical. Some felt it was okay for the staff to let their hair down.

"Let them blow off steam lah. Stressful times. Inauspicious perhaps, but that karma is not for you to dish out," said one.

Some saw no issue, with one commenting: "Lo hei is the traditional practice of wasting food to display your abundance of wealth."

The debate also attracted tongue-in-cheek remarks referencing the infamous affair.

"People listening outside must have thought an orgy is going on and possibly leopard crawling in to get up close," quipped a Redditor.

