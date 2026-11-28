On Nov 27, the 48-year-old former school teacher pleaded guilty to 21 charges – 11 counts of outrage of modesty, seven counts of producing child abuse material and three...

Private tutor commits sexual offences against 16 girls aged seven to 11

Shaffiq Alkhatib

The Straits Times

Nov 27, 2026

Over nearly three years, a part-time private tutor preyed on 16 girls as young as seven, molesting eight of them.

All 16 victims were subjected to voyeurism, the production of child abuse material, or both.

One of the victims was his niece whom he targeted at a family gathering, while the others were his tutees.

On Nov 27, the 48-year-old former school teacher pleaded guilty to 21 charges – 11 counts of outrage of modesty, seven counts of producing child abuse material and three counts of voyeurism.

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Another 51 charges will be taken into consideration when he is sentenced in February 2027.

The father of two – a 12-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy – cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the identities of his victims.

He committed the offences between December 2022 and September 2025.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Tan Jun Ya said that most of the tuition lessons were conducted away from the view of other people.

The man used various means to avoid detection, including disguising his acts as games with the tutees, and using items such as folders to conceal his exposed private parts.

His two youngest victims were around seven years old when he targeted them in separate incidents, according to court documents.

He taught one of them mathematics in an enclosed room of a tuition centre.

In June 2023, he decided to play a “guessing game” with the girl.

As part of the “game”, she had to reach out behind her to feel an object he was holding and guess what it was.

The man then guided her hand to touch his exposed private parts.

Later that month, he molested the girl by touching her genitals over her underwear.

He also recorded his acts in these two incidents.

On at least four occasions between December 2022 and June 2023, he recorded multiple upskirt videos of the victim.

The man taught the second girl mathematics in the balcony of her home.

He molested her on three occasions between January and May 2025.

He also recorded 18 videos of the acts.

The DPP said the girl knew that his acts were wrong and asked him to stop, pushing his hand away.

The man would momentarily remove his hand, only to continue molesting her soon after.

He also recorded multiple upskirt videos of her between October 2024 and June 2025.

The girl eventually told her parents about her ordeal.

Her mother stopped the lessons, but did not file a police report as she was concerned that there was no objective evidence of the man’s offences.

Besides these two girls, the man also targeted 13 other tutees.

Separately, the man and his wife were at a Chinese New Year gathering at her mother’s home when he targeted his niece in February 2024.

He used his mobile phone to record 15 upskirt videos of his niece, who was then 11 years old. Her face was visible in 12 of them.

His offences were exposed when an older sister of one of the tutees told their parent that the man had taken videos of the tutee on Sept 19, 2025.

The parent looked through CCTV footage of their home and made a police report.

After the man was arrested, officers found the incriminating videos on his mobile phone.

On Nov 27, the DPP called for a sentence of up to 15 years, one month and six weeks’ jail, and 24 strokes of the cane.

She said: “His offending was sustained over a lengthy period and involved numerous vulnerable victims.”

Defence lawyer Rajan Supramaniam from Regent Law pleaded for a sentence that was not “crushing”.

He said: “The accused would like to apologise to all the victims and their families for his unlawful actions.”

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