As part of the partnership, Princess Cruises will deploy three premium ships – Diamond Princess, Sapphire Princess and Grand Princess – to Singapore.

Princess Cruises to add more ships, extend itineraries in 3-year tie-up with STB

Calista Wong

The Straits Times

May 28, 2026

Passengers can look forward to more trips with Princess Cruises, which will deploy more ships here and double its sailings by 2030.

The American cruise line is expected to welcome more than 150,000 passengers as part of a three-year tie-up with the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) from 2027, according to a May 28 announcement.

Three premium cruise ships – Diamond Princess, Sapphire Princess and Grand Princess – will make Singapore a seasonal home port, with support from STB’s Cruise Development Fund.

They will offer extended itineraries of 10 to 28 days, featuring round-trip sailings to regional destinations, including Vietnam, Malaysia and Thailand, as well as longer voyages between Singapore and Japan.

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Regional shore excursions include a mangrove cruise along the Kilim River in Langkawi, Malaysia; ancient temple visits in Hoi An, Vietnam; and a Buddhist retreat at Fo Guang Shan Monastery in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

The partnership will tap “accelerating demand” for cruises in the Asia-Pacific, and reinforce Singapore’s role as a leading cruise hub in the region, Princess Cruises and STB said in a joint statement.

“Fuelled by rising affluence, an expanding middle class and a strong appetite for immersive travel experiences, Singapore remains well-positioned to capture the region’s growing opportunities,” the statement noted.

Princess Cruises and STB expect a boost to the fly-cruise segment, attracting a strong base of international passengers, particularly from mid- to long-haul markets such as Australia, Britain and the US.

Local tourism products also create opportunities for travellers to extend their journeys with pre- and post-cruise stays here, they said.

The Straits Times has contacted Princess Cruises for more information.

Betting on cruise projects to boost tourism, Singapore has diversified its sailing options since 2025 with new ships making the Republic their home port, including Asia’s first Disney cruise ship, Disney Adventure.

That year, Singapore recorded 375 cruise ship calls, with passenger numbers exceeding two million.

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