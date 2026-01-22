The commuter said that she was not offered a seat during the train ride. PHOTOS: KATIE_ON_AIR/TIKTOK

Pregnant commuter complains no one offered her seat on MRT, slammed for being 'entitled'

A commuter who was eight months pregnant has spoken out about train etiquette, saying that fellow MRT commuters did not offer her a seat and pretended to focus on their phones.

TikTok user @kati_on_air posted a 12-second clip on Jan 21 showing seated commuters on an MRT train. The video has garnered over 200,000 views and nearly 7,000 likes.

In the video, the camera pans across passengers seated in the carriage, accompanied by an on-screen caption that reads: "POV: you are eight months pregnant and nobody offering [sic] seat, everyone 'pretending' to be on their phone — welcome to Singapore MRT".

She noted in the caption that it was not the first time she had found herself in such a situation.

The dilemma was also mentioned in a Reddit thread in May 2025, where a worried netizen shared their anxiety about offering a seat to someone who might not actually need it.

According to SMRT's website, designated priority seats are available in all train carriages for pregnant, elderly, or young passengers.

Netizens accuse woman of being 'entitled'

The post drew nearly 600 comments, with netizens divided over the woman's actions.

Several users shared that they had found themselves in similar situations. "I don't understand why priority seats exist with different colours in public transport if they react this way," one netizen said.

Others felt the TikToker's actions came across as "entitled", pointing out that commuters may not have noticed that she needed a seat.

"You can't really expect strangers to constantly scan for who needs a seat. Singapore or not doesn't matter," another TikToker reasoned.

"People are not mind-readers, if you need a seat ask for one," said one user. "If you want premium service, get a taxi."

Some netizens also suggested that she could have taken the initiative to ask fellow passengers if anyone was willing to give up a seat.

"Singaporeans mind their own business so if you really need a seat please don't be shy to ask us!" another netizen offered.

