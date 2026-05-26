Pre-school teachers frustrated over recent mobile device policy requiring gadgets to be surrendered throughout workday

Many staff feel “more stressed and less trusted” under the new rules.

Pre-school teachers have voiced frustration over a recent mobile device policy implemented in some schools, requiring staff to surrender their gadgets throughout the workday, including during lunch and break times.

Stomp spoke to several teachers who raised concerns about the new policy introduced at their private pre-school, after the parent company, which owns 10 brands islandwide, implemented the rule in late April.

The policy, known as the Digital Device Policy, requires all digital devices – including smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, and personal iPads – to be “checked in” and “checked out” daily at the school’s general office, the teachers said.

‘More stressed, less trusted’

Ms L, one of the affected pre-school teachers, said the company explained that the policy was introduced for reasons such as:

Safeguarding child safety

Upholding professionalism in workplace

Protecting privacy

Minimising distractions

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While she understands the intention behind the policy, the 40-year-old said it has taken a toll on her morale, with many staff members also feeling “more stressed and less trusted” under the new rules.

She pointed to teachers’ heavy workload and constant need to multitask, saying that the inability to check urgent messages has become an added source of anxiety, especially for those who are caregivers. Ms L, who has an elderly parent at home, added that she feels anxious being “unreachable” during working hours.

Under the new policy, teachers are expected to channel emergency communication through the office or centre leaders. However, Ms L described the arrangement as “inconvenient” and said it could slow down urgent communication in time-sensitive situations.

She added that there is unhappiness among staff members, with mayn feeling the policy is “too strict” and makes them feel “disturbed rather than support professionally”.

Another teacher from the same school, who wished to remain anonymous, described the policy as “ridiculous”, saying it was rolled out abruptly without addressing potential issues such as emergency communications and the need to take photos of children for parents’ daily updates.

‘We are human beings with personal lives and family responsibilities’

A similar case was also discussed in an askSingapore subreddit thread on April 14 title “Childcare centre confiscates our phones and says we cannot use them even during our break time. Is this legal in Singapore?”, which drew over 130 comments.

Speaking to Stomp, the poster, who wished to be known only as Ms Liu, raised similar concerns, saying her centre had recently introduced a rule banning staff from using any digital devices in areas where children are present. The private pre-school she teaches in is one of the affected brands under the umbrella company.

Before the policy took effect, she said nap time was the teachers’ only break, during which they ate in the dark while continuing to supervise the children. They also took the opportunity to check messages and “mentally switch off for a while”. However, she claimed that the new policy has now removed even this brief moment of respite.

Ms Liu also questioned how teachers were supposed to spend their breaks if they were not allowed to use their phones: Are we expected to remain in the classroom and continue working while calling it a break?” She added that she was unsure whether employers are permitted to require staff to hand over their mobile phones for the entire workday.

Her main concern, she added, is that their already limited break time has “effectively disappeared”, noting that the company previously enforced strict rules requiring teachers to keep their phones in lockers, making them accessible only during the children’s nap time.

“We are human beings with personal lives and family responsibilities outside of work. Being completely cut off from our phones for the entire work day can feel isolating and unnecessary, especially when all we are asking for is the ability to check our phones during our designated break,” she said.

Ms Liu said she had written to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) to ask what constitutes a “genuine break” and shared their reply stating that the Employment Act does not specifically cover mobile phone safekeeping, with such arrangements generally left to company’s policy.

Limited usage with ‘designated breaks’: Teachers

Ms L said a fairer compromise would be allowing teachers to keep their phones in lockers on silent mode for emergencies, while maintaining strict rules against usage during lesson time, or allowing limited access during designated breaks.

“The policy can make teachers feel like they are being monitored instead of treated as professionals who can exercise judgment responsibly. Most pre-school teachers genuinely care deeply about the children and take our responsibilities seriously,” she said.

Speaking to Stomp, a mother who wanted to be known only as Denise shared that she faced difficulties contacting her five-year-old son’s teachers after a similar rule was introduced.

She said the principal of her son’s pre-school implemented a policy earlier this year preventing teachers from calling or texting parents during teaching hours or after work. Teachers are only allowed to do so during nap time, during which they often have meetings.

The 41-year-old mother said she once reached out regarding an administrative issue but did not receive a reply for days.

“Isn’t this a little ludicrous?” Denise questioned, adding that she does not blame the teachers at all. “They’re adults, but the setup feels more rigid than the army – and they don’t even do this in the army.”

While she acknowledged the intention behind keeping teachers focused on the children, Denise said they should also be allowed to decompress during breaks and be trusted to act responsibly, rather than being subjected to “blanket rules that are overly strict.”

Pre-school working on ways to address staff’s concerns

In response to Stomp’s queries, MOM and the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) said in a joint statement that they are aware of the updated personal devices policy introduced by the pre-school operator.

They said operators may set their own employment policies, provided they comply with laws such as the Employment Act. As for the use of personal digital devices during working hours, the agencies said it is a “matter of company policy, to be agreed upon between employeres and employees.

MOM and ECDA also stressed that employees should be given sufficient breaks to rest or use their personal time freely.

ECDA has since emphasised to the pre-school operator the importance of engaging staff on the updated policy, and to reassess the impact on staff’s well-being, morale, and operational needs.

They noted that the operator has taken steps to further engage their staff on this matter over the past few weeks, and is working on ways to address their staff’s concerns.

Stomp has reached out to the operator in question for comment.

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