‘Pray for him’: Amos Yee urges compassion towards attacker, seeks donations for medical expenses

Amos Yee has called for compassion towards his attacker.

Child sex offender Amos Yee has called for compassion towards his attacker and appealed for donations to help cover his medical expenses.

In a four-minute video uploaded on May 10 to his X account @amosyeeishere, he addressed the incident, which occurred on the afternoon of May 9 at the Doujin Market anime convention held at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre.

The clip, titled “My video response to my attack at the animecon” has since garnered more than 37,000 views and more than 190 comments.

An 18-year-old teen has been arrested and charged with assault and being a public nuisance. He was offered bail of $5,000 and is due back in court on June 2.

‘Pray for him’

Yee began the video by saying that he had been filming a video with his phone at the event when a stranger suddenly attacked him.

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He also addressed rumours circulating online about what triggered the attack, including claims that he had attacked the assailant first or had been looking up a girl’s skirt, prompting the assailant to confront him.

He described these allegations as “completely untrue”.

Yee said there were thousands of people at the convention, many of whom were “stalking” and filming him. “If I did something like that, there would be evidence. Where is the evidence?”

Despite the attack, he called for compassion and urged people not to make remarks that are “unnecessarily disrespectful or unfair”.

“No transphobic comments, no hateful insults, no more wishing harm on him,” he said, adding that he hopes the attacker receives a punishment that would prevent a repeat of the incident.

He also said his attacker may be the one “suffering the most”, suggesting that underlying issues may have contributed to the act.

He said that “whatever trauma, abuse or neglect” his attacker had experienced that led him to choose violence was “far greater than any bruises or cuts” he himself could have suffered.

“So do not treat my attacker with hate, treat him with love and compassion. It is what Jesus, Muhammad and Buddha would have done. Pray for him,” said Yee.

Appeals for donations to cover potential medical expenses

When police and ambulance officers arrived after the attack, Yee said they "highly recommended” that he be taken to hospital for treatment, but noted it would cost “at least hundreds of dollars”.

He said he could not afford it, and so all his injuries were “left untreated”.

“Now I’m bloodied up, head ringing and I just have to hope that I can naturally heal and not get some permanent long-term injury,” he said.

Yee also appealed for donations to help cover any future medical expenses should he sustain a “serious injury”, sharing a link to a Paypal account.

The attack, Yee said, is not going to stop him from going outside, noting that most people have been “incredibly friendly” when they approach him.

“I would not let these few thugs scare me into never having a social life. That will let them and my haters win. I will never allow that,” he said.

Concluding, Yee quoted a Bible verse from Matthew 25:40: “Whatsoever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.” He added that loving people one hates is how one can “finally evolve and gain happiness and peace”.

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