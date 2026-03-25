A polytechnic student was jailed for posing as a woman on a messaging app and extorting $6,302 from three men. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

Polytechnic student jailed for posing as woman to extort $6K from 3 men

A polytechnic student was jailed after posing as a woman on a messaging app and extorting $6,302 from three men.

Chen Zhihao (transliterated), 25, who was a student at Singapore Polytechnic at the time of the offences, was sentenced to two years’ jail and two strokes of the cane on March 24. He pleaded guilty to one charge of extortion, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Lured victims through messaging app

According to court documents, Chen targeted three local men aged between 26 and 39.

In November 2024, he created an account on messaging app Kik under the name “Sydney Tan”, posing as a woman to chat with men.

He later steered conversations towards sexual topics, exchanged intimate photos and arranged to meet the men at his residence in Bukit Batok area for sex.

Posed as ‘brother’ to threaten victims

When the victims arrived at the condominium’s swimming pool as arranged, Chen appeared and claimed to be the woman’s brother.

He threatened to call the police, accusing them of communicating with an underage girl and engaging in sexual grooming.

Fearing exposure, the victims agreed to settle the matter privately and paid the sums demanded by Chen.

The first victim transferred a total of $2,802.21 after arriving at Chen’s residence on Nov 19, 2024.

The second victim, who showed up on Nov 23, agreed to pay $3,000, and was also made to record an apology video.

The final victim was targeted on Dec 6. Uable to pay the full $1,500 demanded, he transferred $500 and recorded an apology video before reporting the matter to the police.

Chen was arrested on Dec 11 and released on bail the same day. He has since made full restitution to all three victims.

Offences were premeditated: Judge

During sentencing, the judge noted several aggravating factors, including that the offences were premeditated for financial gain and involved multiple victims.

The judge also highlighted that Chen recorded videos of the victims. Although they were not distributed, they posed a risk of damaging the victims’ reputations.

While acknowledging that Chen had expressed remorse, made full restitution to the victims, and cooperated with authorities, and that this was his first offence, the judge stressed that these factors did not excuse the crime.

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