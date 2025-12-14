Police warn public against concert ticket scams ahead of Super Junior, Seventeen K-pop shows

Ian Cheng

The Straits Times

Dec 12, 2025

Ahead of upcoming K-pop concerts in early 2026, the police on Dec 12 reiterated their warnings to the public about concert ticket scams.

Veteran K-pop boy band Super Junior will hold their Super Show 10 tour concert in Singapore in January 2026, while Seventeen will perform here as part of their highly anticipated Seventeen World Tour [New_] in March 2026.

From January to October, at least 722 concert ticket scam cases were reported with losses totalling at least $615,000, said the police on Dec 12. The cases include at least $26,000 lost to scams selling fake concert tickets to shows by K-pop girl group Blackpink.

In such scam variants, victims would come across sale offers for concert tickets on messaging or social media platforms such as Telegram, Carousell, X, Xiaohongshu and Facebook.

Scammers would often provide screenshots or videos of fake tickets or receipts to convince victims that the tickets were authentic and rush them into paying, saying that the offer is "time-sensitive" or "limited in quantity".

They would then promise to deliver the tickets to the victims.

However, when the victims reported that they had not received their concert tickets, the scammers would claim that they had not received the victims' initial payment and request additional payment.

The victims only realised that they had been scammed when the tickets were not delivered or when the seller became uncontactable.

The police have reminded the public to buy concert tickets only from authorised platforms such as Ticketmaster, highlighting Ticketmaster's terms and conditions for the sale of concert tickets, which state clearly that these tickets cannot be transferred or resold.

"Those who are found to have purchased resale tickets will be turned away from the concert with no refund," said the police.

"Members of the public should be wary of resellers claiming to be able to transfer their tickets to your Ticketmaster account after purchase as the tickets are strictly not transferrable. Ticketmaster will also never issue the tickets via e-mail."

In line with Meta's Commerce Policies, Facebook Marketplace does not allow content that promotes the buying, selling or trading of event tickets.

Similarly, TikTok Shop's policies do not support the sale of concert tickets.

Carousell periodically removes fraudulent listings of resale tickets, particularly for popular events.

