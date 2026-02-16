Police raid massage outlets in Chinatown and Jalan Besar in clampdown on vice in the heartland

David Sun and Poh Yijian

The Straits Times

Feb 13, 2026

A total of 10 massage parlours in People's Park Complex, People's Park Centre and Syed Alwi Road were raided by the police on Feb 12.

Of these, nine were unlicensed, and five were involved in vice activities.

The police said seven women, aged 32 to 43, are being investigated.

At an unlicensed outlet in People's Park Centre, members of the media were shown how a narrow shop space barely 3m wide had been divided into three sections.

The front was a small reception, while the middle and back sections had massage beds.

The massage areas in the back were illuminated by lamps with oriental designs and red bulbs.

Items such as used wet wipes and contraceptives were found under one of the beds.

A woman who allegedly provided sexual services was arrested and is among the seven being questioned.

The police said the operations were part of efforts to clamp down on illicit activities in the heartland, and added that they will continue to conduct regular enforcement checks.

Superintendent Edwin Yong, head of operations at Central Police Division, said the raids targeted massage outlets in People's Park Complex and People's Park Centre.

"These outlets have allegedly provided sexual services under the guise of massage services," he said.

The raids come after several MPs recently raised concerns about a rise in massage establishments seen in the heartland.

In September, Tanjong Pagar GRC MP Foo Cexiang vowed to push for a refresh of Tanjong Pagar Plaza amid concerns over vice activities in some beauty and massage parlours there.

It was reported in January that about 10 massage and spa establishments in the mall had shut down amid a police crackdown.

During the February Parliament sitting, Jalan Besar GRC MP Denise Phua also called for a review of regulations concerning massage businesses.

She highlighted the issue in an adjournment motion, saying that some residents were uncomfortable with the solicitation activities outside some massage establishments.

Senior Minister of State for National Development Sun Xueling responded, saying that the authorities take a "three-strikes" approach, and that the Housing Board and the police also worked with private owners of the HDB shops to evict close to 40 massage establishment operators in 2025.

The number of massage establishment licences issued has decreased over the past three years, with 907 given out in 2023, 877 in 2024 and 868 in 2025.

Vice activities in such licensed establishments were detected 45, 40 and 30 times over the three years, respectively.

The authorities said they were aware of disamenities caused by errant operators of massage establishments, and that the police were currently reviewing the Massage Establishments Act, with changes to be announced soon.

Under the Act, operators of massage establishments have to obtain a licence from the police, with exemptions for open-concept massage establishments and beauty salons and hair salons that do not provide massage services.

But vice operators have been known to register their businesses as beauty salons instead, and in recent times, as hair salons as well, to avoid the licensing scheme.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Wong Keng Hoe, commander of the Central Police Division, urged people to report suspicious activities to the police.

"These illegal operations undermine legitimate businesses that operate lawfully. We will not allow such activities to fester and will take deterrent action against offenders," he said.

View more photos in the gallery.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.

Explore more on these topics raid

vice

massage

police