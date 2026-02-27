Police looking for two teen girls last seen at Defu Avenue 1 on Feb 13

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of two teenage girls.

Nurul Ashwiny Binte Abdullah, 16, and Chloe Lim Jia Xuan, 19, were last seen at Defu Avenue 1 on Feb 13 at about 6am.

Anyone with information is requested to call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.

Explore more on these topics missing person