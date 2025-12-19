Police looking for next of kin of St Theresa's Home resident who died on Dec 6
The police are appealing for the next of kin of Mr Simon Chan Wee Hong to come forward.
Mr Chan, 80, was a resident of St Theresa's Home at 49 Upper Thomson Road and died on Dec 6.
Anyone with information is requested to call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.
All information will be kept strictly confidential.
