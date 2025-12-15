Police looking for girl, 14, last seen on Dec 15 at 2am at Sengkang block
Published
The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of 14-year-old Serene Lee Xuan.
She was last seen at Block 203A Compassvale Road in Sengkang on Dec 15 at about 2am.
Anyone with information is requested to call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.
All information will be kept strictly confidential.
