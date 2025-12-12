The police were alerted to the hit-and-run accident involving a car and a bus in Woodlands Avenue 6 at 9.50pm on Dec 10. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM XINJIAPOSHIYEYESHENGDAOYOU/XIAOHONGSHU

Police looking for GetGo driver involved in hit-and-run accident with bus in Woodlands

Daniel Lai

The Straits Times

Dec 11, 2025

The police are searching for a driver who was involved in a hit-and-run accident in Woodlands on the night of Dec 10.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police said they were alerted to the accident involving a car and a bus in Woodlands Avenue 6 at 9.50pm.

The driver had left the vehicle before the police arrived.

Efforts to trace the motorist are under way amid ongoing investigations, the police said.

No injuries were reported, according to the police. The Singapore Civil Defence Force said its assistance was not required.

Photos of the aftermath of the accident posted on a social media platform by a Xiaohongshu user shows the white GetGo car rammed into the rear of a bus. The front of the car appears to be badly damaged, with the left side of its bonnet folded upwards and its front bumper collapsed, revealing some car parts under the bonnet.

Onlookers can be seen gathered on the roadside.

In a reply to ST's queries, GetGo said that it was aware of the incident.

"The safety of our users and the wider community is of utmost importance," said the car-sharing company, which also offers short-term rentals.

"Our priority continues to be offering the necessary support to the parties involved, and cooperating fully with the authorities in their investigation."

