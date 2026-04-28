A black car collided with another car, then a motorcyclist, in quick succession before leaving the scene. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM SG ROAD VIGILANTE/FACEBOOK

Police looking for car driver after hit-and-run near Woodlands Checkpoint

Alessia Mah

The Straits Times

April 27, 2026

The police are searching for a car driver involved in a hit-and-run incident near Woodlands Checkpoint on the night of April 26.

In response to The Straits Times’ queries, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said on April 27 that they were alerted to the accident, involving two cars and a motorcycle, along BKE towards Woodlands Checkpoint before Woodlands Crossing at around 10.50pm that night.

A 32-year-old male motorcyclist was conscious when taken to Woodlands Hospital by SCDF.

Police investigations are ongoing and efforts to locate one of the car drivers, who had left the scene before the police arrived, are under way, the authorities said.

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In a dashcam video uploaded on Facebook page SG Road Vigilante, a black car appears to collide with a white car on the first lane of the expressway. Both cars come to a stop.

As the driver of the white car exits the vehicle, the black car, which was at the rear, reverses and turns into the second lane.

There, the car collides with a motorcycle – narrowly missing two others – sending it and its rider tumbling across two lanes of the expressway. This time, the black car does not stop and instead is driven away.

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