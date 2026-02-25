Special Operations Command police vehicles were seen in Upper Thomson Road on Feb 24. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES

Police investigating report of suspicious person seen in Upper Thomson near recent break-ins

Alessia Mah

The Straits Times

Feb 24, 2026

The police are in the midst of identifying a person who was reportedly seen in a landed estate in Upper Thomson, near where two homes were recently broken into, with the intruders leaving before their arrival.

In a media reply, the police said they received a call for assistance at about 2pm about a suspicious person sighted near Soo Chow View.

Investigations are ongoing and the police advise the public to call 999 immediately if they see anyone behaving suspiciously in their neighbourhood.

Soo Chow View is about a minute's drive from the home in Marigold Drive that was broken into on the night of Feb 21 by someone wearing a balaclava, who left after an occupant screamed.

It followed a Feb 17 incident where a person allegedly broke into a home in Taman Permata and left before the police arrived.

Taman Permata is about a four-minute drive from Marigold Drive. All three roads are near the Central Catchment Nature Reserve.

Mr Chee Hong Tat, who is the MP for the area, thanked the police for increasing their presence in the neighbourhood.

"We have requested SPF (Singapore Police Force) to install more CCTVs and increase their patrols and drone surveillance, including for the forested areas behind the houses," said Mr Chee, who is also the National Development Minister.

"Residents have also formed community watch groups to raise awareness and vigilance, and to look out for one another."

